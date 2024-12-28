The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced a N30 billion fund aimed at fostering young entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement released on Saturday, the NDDC revealed that the funds will be channeled through the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines, and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) to support the growth and development of young entrepreneurs in the region.

NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, disclosed this during a recent interview.

He emphasized the Commission’s dedication to empowering youths through economic initiatives, including training and support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Supporting Genuine Businesses

Dr. Ogbuku underscored the importance of verifying and documenting support for genuine businesses, noting that while the government cannot employ everyone, it is committed to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship.

He also spoke about the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme, which aims to provide practical skills by connecting youths with organisations for on-the-job training.

“The consultant managing the application process is working to streamline entries and ensure a coordinated launch of the various skill areas by January 2025,” the statement added.

According to the NDDC, successful applicants will be notified soon.

The initiative said to be is designed to foster economic growth and peace in the Niger Delta by engaging youths in meaningful ventures and promoting entrepreneurship through structured support from NDCCITMA.

What You Should Know

The NDDC was established by the Federal Government in 2000 to drive development in the South-South region of the country.

One of its core mandates is youth training and empowerment.

The Commission has implemented various empowerment programs over the years.

For instance, in April 2024, the NDDC announced its Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Programme for applicants from the Niger Delta region for the 2024/2025 academic session.

In a statement published on its website, the NDDC explained that the scholarship aims to boost human resource development in the Niger Delta. It noted that the program is designed to “equip young people with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the Federal Government’s local content programme, as well as enable them to specialise in their fields of study and compete globally in various professional disciplines.”

The scheme targets qualified applicants with Bachelor’s Degrees from recognised universities in professional fields such as Agricultural Science, Engineering, Environmental Science, Geosciences, Information Technology, Medical Sciences, and Law.

In May 2024, the NDDC announced plans to inaugurate 92 infrastructure projects valued at over N84 billion across five states within two weeks.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Pius Ughakpoteni, in a statement issued in Akwa Ibom State.

According to Mr. Ughakpoteni, the Commission is equipped with an innovative and results-oriented roadmap to ensure the holistic and sustainable development of the Niger Delta, transforming it into a region of economic prosperity.