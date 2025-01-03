Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has said that the commission will continue the distribution of solar-powered streetlights in the Niger Delta region to light up more areas and improve the security of lives and property.

Ogbuku said this in a Press statement released on Thursday by Seledi Thompson-Wakama, the NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, in Port Harcourt.

He said the deployment of solar-powered streetlights is being done under an initiative tagged “Light Up the Niger Delta,” in which all nine states of the Niger Delta, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers, are beneficiaries.

He explained that the project is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the Niger Delta.

According to Ogbuku, the program includes the installation of solar-powered streetlights throughout the region as part of a broader effort to combat crime, enhance peace, and create a better living environment for the residents.

“We are delighted that this project has transformed how people live and work, fostering peaceful coexistence and improving security in previously unsafe areas,” he said.

“We decided to adopt the clean energy approach, which will not only light up our streets and roads but also help mitigate the effects of climate change on our environment.

“In addition, it has reduced crime in various communities that were previously hideouts for criminals operating under the cover of darkness,” Ogbuku added.

He pointed out that the project is based on a needs assessment, which found that many communities’ grievances were not solely about lacking water or school buildings.

“Instead, it was because of perceived inequality compared to those living in International Oil Companies (IOCs) camps.

“These camps enjoy uninterrupted electricity and other basic amenities, which often heightens the sense of inferiority among those in less developed areas,” Ogbuku explained.

The NDDC Managing Director emphasised that the move to solar-powered streetlights is part of the commission’s efforts to promote clean energy and reduce the impact of climate change.

Ogbuku mentioned that the project has received praise from the communities benefiting from it, and plans are underway to extend the initiative to more areas in the region.

To ensure the initiative’s long-term success, Ogbuku revealed that the commission has hired a consultant to develop a carbon credit framework.

“NDDC aims to recover carbon credits generated through these projects, further contributing to environmental sustainability,” he said.

The NDDC chief called on youths in the Niger Delta to continue supporting the policies and programs of the Federal Government, reiterating President Tinubu’s commitment to the region’s development.

“President Tinubu has the best interests of the Niger Delta people at heart, and we urge everyone to collaborate in realising these goals,” Ogbuku said.

What you should know

NDDC is charged with the responsibility of improving infrastructure and human development in the Niger Delta region. However, its activities in recent years, especially regarding procurements. have been trailed by allegations of corruption.

The outcomes of all past investigations into procurement scandals in the commission by the National Assembly were not shared with the public.

The commission was allocated N776.53 billion in the 2025 proposed budget. Its allocation is higher than those of the other regional development commissions, and higher than the combined allocation of the Northeast Development Commission (N91 billion) and the Southeast Development Commission (N351.27 billion). It should be noted that other regional development commissions are newly created.