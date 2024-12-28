Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill into law, assuring residents of his commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to the Sokoto State Governor.

Gov. Aliyu, who described the 2024 budget implementation as a success, promised to continue executing people-oriented projects already underway.

Dividends of Democracy

Aliyu emphasized that in the outgoing year, his administration successfully executed numerous developmental projects across the state.

“We will sustain this invaluable gesture by delivering more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of our people,” he vowed, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality that have negatively impacted the state’s economy.

The governor expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, stating that it clearly demonstrates their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Sokoto residents.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, noted that the lawmakers had subjected the appropriation bill to thorough scrutiny to ensure it aligns with the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

What you should know

On December 17, 2024, the Sokoto State House of Assembly passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N526.9 billion during its plenary session.

The bill was passed after the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari (APC-Rabah), presented the committee’s report. Zakari stated that following the governor’s presentation, the committee engaged various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) from December 4 to December 15 through its sub-committees.

Zakari highlighted that the approved 2025 budget comprises capital expenditure of N349.4 billion and recurrent expenditure of N176.3 billion, making the total budget size N526.9 billion.

“Furthermore, on revenue generation, agencies should explore new revenue opportunities and plug leakages, ensuring full compliance with the State Revenue Integration and Consolidation Law 2019,” Zakari said.

The House Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North), moved the motion for the passage of the bill.

At the plenary, Governor Aliyu stated that his administration did not borrow from any financial institution to execute the developmental projects and is not indebted to any contractors.

“Since we came on board, we have executed a number of projects in line with our 9-point agenda without taking loans from any financial institution.

“Similarly, my administration is not owing any contractor executing projects in the state,” he added.

Gov. Aliyu also revealed that his administration had inherited N15 billion in unpaid accumulated gratuities.

He stated that the government has been allocating N500 million monthly to settle the backlog and has set aside another N300 million monthly to pay those retiring during his tenure.