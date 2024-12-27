Spotify co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon have reaped a combined $900 million in stock payouts this year, as the streaming giant’s market value soared to nearly $100 billion.

The company’s meteoric rise in 2024 marks a stunning rebound from prior years when its valuation plunged below $20 billion.

Senior executives and board members sold a total of $1.25 billion in stock this year, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The sales, concentrated in November and December, highlight the financial benefits flowing to Spotify’s leadership amid a tripling of its share price.

Ek, Spotify’s CEO, cashed in nearly $350 million worth of shares, including $28 million in a single December transaction. Bloomberg now estimates Ek’s net worth at over $7 billion. Lorentzon, who remains on the company’s board, sold more than $550 million in stock during the year, cementing his place among the world’s wealthiest corporate leaders.

Other top executives, including Chief Product Officer Gustav Söderström and Chief Business Officer Alex Norström, also capitalized on the company’s stock surge, selling shares worth $106 million and $63 million, respectively.

What to know

Spotify’s stock resurgence stems from a renewed focus on profitability. After significant layoffs in 2023 and price increases across dozens of countries, the company reported profits every quarter in 2024.

Crucially, this was achieved without sacrificing subscriber growth, with Spotify continuing to add users at a rapid pace.

Wall Street has taken notice. Bank of America analysts lauded Spotify’s “incredible” profit margin improvements, while Morgan Stanley highlighted the company’s evolution from a growth-driven entity to one with “emerging profit opportunities.”

Spotify’s turnaround has placed it in the same league as Netflix in terms of streaming dominance. Both companies have leveraged their positions to emerge as leaders in their respective markets, cementing their status as winners of the so-called “streaming wars.”

The stock sales by Spotify insiders followed a mix of pre-arranged divestiture plans and ad hoc transactions. A company spokeswoman noted that the sales were part of long-term financial planning for executives compensated largely in company stock.

Spotify’s board members also joined in the windfall. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, a Spotify board member since 2016, sold $6 million worth of shares this year.

As Spotify rides its profitability wave, the payouts underscore the rewards of its leaders’ vision. Having steered the company through turbulent years, Ek and Lorentzon now find themselves among the upper echelons of tech’s financial elite.