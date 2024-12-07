Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has emerged as the most-streamed female artist in three African countries—Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya—according to Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped findings.

The streaming platform highlighted Starr’s monumental success, reflecting the growing impact of female artists in Sub-Saharan Africa’s music scene.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, made the announcement on Saturday, noting that Starr’s dominance extended across multiple territories, underscoring her global appeal.

In Nigeria, Starr led the list, followed by prominent artists such as Tems, Qing Madi, Billie Eilish, and SZA. Ghana’s top streamers mirrored the Nigerian rankings, with Ayra Starr, Tems, and SZA taking the lead, while Kenyan listeners also gravitated towards her, ranking her as the most-streamed female artist alongside SZA and Rihanna.

The prominence of Nigerian artists in these countries shows the rising global footprint of Afrobeats and its leading female voices.

“When it comes to Sub-Saharan Africa’s most streamed female artists, there’s no overlooking the allure of Nigerian icons,” Okumu remarked. Starr’s breakout success with her album The Year I Turned 21 and her international tour showed her position as a key figure in the industry. Her blend of soulful Afropop and R&B resonated deeply with audiences across these regions.

What to know

Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer, also captured attention, ranking fourth in her home country. Tems, another Nigerian star, secured the second spot in Nigeria and Ghana, and the fourth in Kenya, further showcasing the strong representation of Nigerian talent in the region.

Other popular Nigerian artists included Tiwa Savage, Bloody Civilian, and rising stars such as Qing Madi, Simi, and FAVE.

Spotify also noted the role of its EQUAL Africa program, which promotes gender equity by supporting female artists through global playlisting and off-platform initiatives.

Since its launch, the program has helped amplify the voices of over 200 female artists across the continent. South African singer Tyla remains the top EQUAL artist in Africa, with other notable figures including Ayra Starr, Amaarae, Qing Madi, FAVE, Simi, and Yemi Alade.

Female artists have been instrumental in pushing Afrobeats to new heights, with Tems further solidifying her international presence. Her collaborations with Rihanna and Beyoncé, coupled with performances at major global events like the North Sea Jazz Festival, have contributed to the genre’s international recognition.

Similarly, Tyla’s success at the 2024 BET Awards and MTV EMA nominations reflect the growing influence of African women in shaping global music trends.

While progress is evident, Okumu emphasized that more work remains to ensure a better representation of female artists in top-tier global music lists. However, the current data from Spotify signals a positive trajectory for women in the African music industry.