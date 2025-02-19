Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, made history on Wednesday night, becoming the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the MOBO Awards.

The ceremony, held in Newcastle, also saw Starr claim the Best International Music Act honor, further cementing her status as one of Africa’s most prominent musical exports.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Starr expressed her gratitude to her supporters and collaborators. “This is my first MOBO. “I am actually shaking right now. Thank you so much to everybody who supported me—my team, my amazing MOB-STARS, my label MAVINS, my producers, my mother. Thank you, MOBOs.”

The MOBO Awards, short for Music of Black Origin, were established in 1996 by Kanya King to celebrate and promote Black music across various genres, including hip-hop, R&B, reggae, jazz, gospel, and Afrobeats. Over the years, the awards have served as a crucial platform for artists of African and Caribbean descent, helping to amplify their voices in the global music industry.

What to know

The 21-year-old singer, celebrated for her fusion of Afrobeats and R&B, emerged victorious in a competitive field that included some of the biggest names in African music. She beat fellow Nigerians Ololade Ahmed (Asake), Temilade Openiyi (Tems), Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger), Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu (Odumodublvck), Okubor Divine (Rema), and Crown Uzama (Shallipopi), alongside South Africa’s Tyla and Ghana’s Gregory Bortey Newman (King Promise).

In the Best International Music Act category, Starr clinched the award over a lineup of global superstars, including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto. With this victory, she joins an exclusive group of Nigerian artists who have won the award, including Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), who claimed the title in 2017 and 2021, and Grammy-winning artist Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), who won in 2020 and 2022.

Starr’s victory comes at a time when African music, particularly Afrobeats, continues to gain significant recognition on the world stage. Over the past decade, Nigerian artists have dominated international charts and award ceremonies, with industry giants such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tems paving the way for a new generation of talent.

With this historic win, Ayra Starr not only adds her name to the growing list of Nigerian artists breaking barriers globally but also underscores the increasing influence of African music in the international arena. Her rise signals a continued shift toward greater representation and recognition for African artists in mainstream music.