The Federal Government of Nigeria has emphasized that the country is not sabotaging Niger Republic’s economic pipelines and agriculture, as alleged by its military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

In a statement on Thursday, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, strongly rejected the allegations made in a viral video by the military leader of Niger Republic, who claimed collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilize the Niger Republic.

Idris described the allegations as baseless and non-existent.

“The accusation that Nigeria seeks to sabotage Niger’s pipelines and agriculture is both unfounded and counterproductive.

“Nigeria has consistently supported Niger’s economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project. It is illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it has actively promoted,” he stated.

Nigeria remains committed to fostering regional stability – FG

Recall that the junta in Niger Republic recently alleged that the Nigerian government has engaged in an alliance with France to destabilize Niger Republic.

But Idris reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger.

“Furthermore, no part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in Niger Republic.

“We reiterate our full support for senior Nigerian government officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and people of Nigeria and Niger, and for their efforts toward stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region,” he added.

He urged the public to disregard the false allegations made by the military leader in Niger Republic, describing them as an attempt to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in Niger Republic.

Idris concluded that President Tchiani’s allegations are not only unfounded but also a dangerous attempt to divert attention from his administration’s shortcomings, amid Nigeria’s commitment to fostering regional stability.

