Policy experts at Nextier, a leading policy and research firm, have warned about the growing challenges facing Nigeria’s diplomatic influence and global standing, particularly its ambition to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The report, titled “Nigeria’s Waning Influence: Can the Giant of Africa Reclaim Its Diplomatic Might?”, authored by two experts – Olive Aniunoh, a Legal, Policy and Research Analyst and Khadijat Shuaibu, a Policy Research Analyst – examined how rising unemployment, especially among the youth, is undermining Nigeria’s ability to project itself as a regional and global leader.

The report argues that Nigeria’s diplomatic relevance is under threat due to its inability to address domestic challenges, particularly youth unemployment.

According to the authors, with one of the largest youth populations globally, Nigeria has the potential to leverage this demographic dividend for economic growth and diplomatic influence.

However, soaring unemployment rates have left millions of young Nigerians disillusioned, fueling social unrest, crime, and even recruitment into militant groups.

“Nigeria’s diplomatic decline is also due to a failing system that wastes its most valuable resource: its people. Nigeria’s youth bulge is both a blessing and a ticking time bomb. With one of the largest populations of young people globally, the country should leverage this demographic advantage to drive economic and diplomatic influence. Yet, soaring youth unemployment has left millions in despair, fueling crime, social unrest, and even recruitment into militant groups,” says Nextier.

This domestic crisis, according to Nextier, has far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s global standing and its long-standing ambition for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The report emphasizes that Nigeria’s passivity in addressing these issues not only weakens its diplomatic relevance but also undermines Africa’s collective security, economic growth, and geopolitical leverage.

“At stake is not just Nigeria’s diplomatic relevance but its long-standing ambition for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council,” the report warns.

Nigeria’s Role in ECOWAS, AU, and Global Diplomacy

Nextier’s report calls for Nigeria to take a more proactive role in regional and global diplomacy. It suggests that Nigeria should lead efforts within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to mediate conflicts, shape policies, and promote Pan-African development. By doing so, Nigeria can reclaim its position as a key player in African and global affairs.

The report also highlights the importance of building stronger alliances to support Nigeria’s bid for a UN Security Council seat.

“Nigeria should pursue a UN Security Council seat through stronger alliances and a more robust diplomatic strategy,” the report states. This includes leveraging its position as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation to rally support from other African countries and global partners.

Youth disillusionment weakens Nigeria’s global standing

The report identifies youth unemployment as a critical issue that must be addressed to restore Nigeria’s diplomatic influence. With millions of young Nigerians unemployed or underemployed, the country is missing out on the opportunity to harness its demographic advantage for economic and diplomatic gains.

“The disillusionment of Nigeria’s youth is not just a domestic crisis; it weakens Nigeria’s global standing,” the report notes.

To reverse this trend, Nextier recommends that the Nigerian government prioritize job creation, invest in education and skills development, and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and innovation.