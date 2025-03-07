Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured his French counterpart that 2025 will be Nigeria’s year of economic and social consolidation.

The minister disclosed this on Friday, according to a statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

He emphasized that Nigeria will take full advantage of the upcoming France-Nigeria Business Forum in Paris to highlight the significant economic progress achieved under the administration of President Tinubu.

Economic Reforms

The minister was said to have received the invitation to the forum from the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Marc Fonbaustier, during a courtesy visit to his office.

Idris reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda is delivering tangible results, ranging from a reduction in food prices to the stabilization of the naira.

He described these developments as clear indicators of the administration’s economic progress.

“We will use the platform of the France-Nigeria Business Forum to take the message of consolidation that the President is desirous to give us this year. This year, 2025, is the year of economic and social consolidation of the Nigerian nation as promised by Mr. President. As you have heard several times, the economy is beginning to turn the corner. Food prices that were hitherto higher are beginning to come down.

“The exchange rate is beginning to show signs of stability, and all the reform agenda of Mr. President that he has embarked upon are beginning to show signs that they are really getting the desired attention and that by God’s grace, we will reach our destination,” he said.

The minister stressed that while socio-economic reforms often come with initial challenges, President Tinubu’s steadfast commitment has led to tangible economic successes.

“Every country that has embarked on any kind of social and economic reform will go through some turbulence and I think that our own incubation period has been shortened by the kind of pragmatism, the focus, determination and conviction that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has that this reform will indeed take Nigeria on the path of sustainable prosperity,” he stated.

The minister described France as a key ally of Nigeria and urged the French government to support President Tinubu’s ongoing reform efforts to further strengthen economic and bilateral relations.

He appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron for conferring on President Tinubu the rare honor of a state visit in November 2024, noting that such a gesture is uncommon for a visiting head of state.

The minister assured his French counterpart that Nigeria remains committed to fully implementing all Memoranda of Understanding signed with the French government during President Tinubu’s visit to France.

More Insights

For his part, Ambassador Fonbaustier stated that his visit to the minister was aimed at developing a roadmap for implementing the agreements reached between Presidents Macron and Tinubu during the latter’s visit to France last year.

“We have to ensure that there is a practical follow-up of the State Visit of President Bola Tinubu in Paris in November. The two presidents have set up together an ambitious roadmap so that we can scale up the partnership, and in that regard, communication and information are crucial and where France can provide hopefully some support, capabilities and know-how,” he said.

He pledged the French government’s support for the ministry in enhancing public communication capabilities and technology.

