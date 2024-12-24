The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the dissolution of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) as part of its efforts to enhance border management and trade facilitation under its 2025 Enforcement Strategy.

This development is accompanied by a reduction in customs checkpoints across the country to streamline operations and ease the movement of goods and people.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, National Public Relations Officer, for Comptroller General of Customs, on Tuesday.

The statement highlighted that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, approved these measures, signaling a shift towards intelligence-driven enforcement and strategic risk management frameworks.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, has approved the reduction of customs checkpoints across the country to streamline operations and ease the movement of goods and persons,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The Service also announces the dissolution of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) after due consultation with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).”

According to the NCS, the reduction in checkpoints will remove bottlenecks that have historically hindered trade while maintaining robust border security.

The Service also plans to deploy geospatial tools and advanced technologies to strengthen its enforcement operations.

The statement provided more insight, revealing that the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), launched in 2019 under the code name “Ex-Swift Response,” was established to enforce Nigeria’s partial border closure policy.

Over time, the JBPT became a pivotal force in restricting the inflow of harmful goods and ensuring adherence to trade and security protocols. However, after extensive consultations with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced the dissolution of the JBPT.

The statement stressed that the dissolution of the Joint Border Patrol Team signals a strategic shift toward adopting advanced and efficient border management practices.

While disbanding the JBPT, the NCS assured stakeholders that national border security would remain robust. The Service explained that these reforms are part of a broader agenda to modernize customs operations, enhance trade compliance, and strengthen national security measures.

The Comptroller-General emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in combating economic sabotage, stating that these changes represent a bold step toward securing Nigeria’s borders and protecting its citizens.

Through these reforms, the NCS aims to lead the region in leveraging technology for effective and seamless border management.