The Nigerian stock market tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI) ended in the green on December 23, 2024, with a modest gain of 227.06 points, closing at 101,356.15, a rise of 0.22% as it approaches the 101,500-mark.

However, market volume dipped from 513 million shares to 503 million shares, reflecting a 2% decrease from the last session.

Market capitalization remained steady above the N61 trillion threshold, finishing the day at N61.4 trillion, supported by 12,490 transactions.

Leading the gainers were OKOMUOIL, CHAMPION, MANSARD, MRS, and LIVINGTRUST, all rising by 10.00%.

On the downside, AUSTINLAZ was the largest decliner, dropping 9.84%, closely followed by ARADEL, which fell 9.64%, reflecting a mixed sentiment in the market.

In trading activity, GTCO and JAPAULGOLD were the most actively traded stocks, attracting significant investor interest and contributing to market turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 101,356.15 points

Previous ASI: 101,129.09 points

Day Change: +0.22%

Year-to-Date Performance: +35.55%

Volume Traded: 503.1 million shares

Market Cap: N61.4 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

OKOMUOIL: up 10.00% to N403.70

CHAMPION: up 10.00% to N4.18

MANSARD: up 10.00% to N8.25

MRS: up 10.00% to N198.00

LIVINGTRUST: up 10.00% to N3.63

Top 5 Losers

AUSTINLAZ: down 9.84% to N1.65

ARADEL: down 9.64% to N600.00

OANDO: down 8.63% to N63.50

VERITASKAP: down 4.44% to N1.29

OMATEK: down 4.41% to N0.65

Trading volume

Despite the market’s overall positive trajectory, trading volume experienced a notable decline of 2%, with 503 million shares exchanged compared to the prior session.

GTCO emerged as the volume leader, trading 39.3 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD maintained strong momentum, following closely with 35.7 million shares.

ZENITHBANK secured the third spot with 34.6 million shares exchanged.

UBA contributed 26.3 million shares to the day’s total.

UNIVINSURE rounded out the top five with 25.5 million shares traded.

Trading value

Heavyweight stocks dominated trading by value, attracting significant institutional interest:

ARADEL led with transactions worth N3.7 billion, reflecting robust investor confidence.

GTCO followed closely with trades valued at N2.25 billion.

ZENITHBANK and TOTAL posted trading values of N1.5 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

UBA completed the top five with N912 million in transactions.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

ARADEL, OANDO, and WAPCO declined by 9.64%, 8.63%, and 0.73%, respectively.

In contrast, MTNN recorded a gain of 1.42%.

FUGAZ stocks (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK):

All FUGAZ stocks closed in the green, with UBA leading at 3.70%, followed by GTCO at 3.07% and ACCESSCORP at 2.29%.

FBNH and ZENITHBANK also posted gains of 1.31% and 0.33%, respectively.

Outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index remains on a robust upward trajectory, closing above 101,300 points as it approaches the 102,000-point barrier.

Continued gains in mid- and large-cap stocks may drive further increases in market capitalization, sustaining the bullish momentum.