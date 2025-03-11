The Nigerian All-Share Index experienced a modest increase of 83.31 points, closing at 106,621.91 on March 10, 2025, signaling a positive start to the week.

This uptick reflects a 0.08% rise from the previous day’s close of 106,538.60, driven by a noticeable increase in trading volume.

Daily trading volume climbed to 364.9 million shares, marking a 4.52% rise from the 349.1 million shares traded at the end of Friday’s session.

Despite this slight gain, market capitalization remained steady at N66.7 trillion across 14,565 transactions, as the All-Share Index maintained its hold above the N66 trillion mark.

Among the standout performers, ETERNA and TRANSCORP surged by 9.96% and 9.91%, respectively.

In contrast, VFDGROUP and INTENEGINS experienced declines of 9.92% and 8.72%, respectively. FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP dominated trading activity, making significant contributions to the day’s overall volume.

Market summary

Current ASI: 106,621.91 points

Previous ASI: 106,538.60 points

Day Change: +0.08%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.59%

Volume Traded: 364.9 million shares

Market Cap: N66.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers

ETERNA: up 9.96% to N37.55

TRANSCORP: up 9.91% to N51.55

FCMB: up 9.89% to N10.00

AFRIPRUD: up 9.85% to N36.25

ABCTRANS: up 8.67% to N1.63

Top 5 losers

VFDGROUP: down 9.92% to N47.20

INTENEGINS: down 8.72% to N1.78

CADBURY: down 8.00% to N23.00

CORNERST: down 7.89% to N2.92

HONYFLOUR: down 7.06% to N12.50

Trading volume

Daily trading volume surged to 364.9 million shares, reflecting a robust increase of 4.52% from the 349.1 million shares traded at the end of Friday’s session.

FIDELITYBK dominated the trading landscape with a remarkable 56.4 million shares exchanged, closely trailed by ACCESSCORP, which recorded 30.4 million shares.

ZENITHBANK also showed a strong performance, trading 27.6 million shares.

Additionally, AFRIPRUD and UBA contributed to the total with 23.3 million and 13.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GEREGU stood out as the leading performer, facilitating impressive transactions worth N9.4 billion.

ZENITHBANK added N1.3 billion to the daily total, while FIDELITYBK and AFRIPRUD contributed N970.8 million and N834.1 million, respectively.

ACCESSCORP rounded off the trading value figures with N725.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, OANDO faced a setback, declining by 3.57%, while WAPCO slipped by 1.33%.

Within the FUGAZ sector, FBNH recorded a slight dip of 0.35%, and UBA fell by 0.92%.

Conversely, there were bright spots: ACCESSCORP enjoyed a gain of 2.31%, and ZENITHBANK edged up by 0.42%.

Market outlook

Looking ahead, the All-Share Index may be poised for correction following the bearish action of the previous week, which saw it drop below the 107,000-mark.

If the market is deemed not overbought, it could present opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on lower entry prices.