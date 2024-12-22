Apple is working on a new smart doorbell camera that will use Face ID technology to unlock doors,

This is according to a report by Bloomberg, the device could be released by the end of 2025 and will bring Apple’s biometric security system to the front door, offering seamless access to users.

The upcoming smart doorbell camera will function similarly to Face ID on Apple’s iPhones.

The device will automatically unlock the door when it detects the face of a resident, providing a secure and hands-free entry system.

The camera will include Apple’s Secure Enclave chip, which will securely store and process Face ID data separately from the rest of the device’s hardware, ensuring user privacy and security.

Integration with HomeKit and third-party smart locks

The new camera is expected to work with existing third-party HomeKit smart locks, allowing for easy integration into current smart home setups.

Apple may also partner with a smart lock company to offer a complete system from the outset, providing users with a fully integrated security solution.

This smart doorbell camera is part of Apple’s larger strategy to expand its footprint in the smart home market.

The report also mentions that Apple is working on additional smart home devices, including a new security camera expected in 2026, and smart displays.

These displays may include an iPad-like device that can magnetically attach to wall mounts or speaker bases, as well as a more advanced display mounted on a robotic arm.

Proxima chip and future products

Apple is reportedly developing a new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip called “Proxima,” which is expected to feature in upcoming devices like the HomePod Mini and Apple TV in 2025.

This chip is expected to enhance connectivity and performance, supporting Apple’s broader vision for the smart home ecosystem.

With these developments, Apple is positioning itself as a key player in the smart home market, offering secure, integrated solutions that enhance user convenience and privacy.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Apple is set to introduce satellite connectivity and blood pressure monitoring in its Apple Watch lineup by 2025.

Satellite connectivity: The 2025 Apple Watch Ultra will feature satellite communication, allowing users to send messages without cellular or internet connections, especially in areas with no network coverage. This expands Apple’s emergency communication capabilities.

Blood pressure monitoring: Apple is also working on a blood pressure monitoring feature, enabling users to track their cardiovascular health in real-time, a significant advancement in wearable health technology.