Apple Inc, the iPhone maker is set to revolutionize wearable technology by introducing satellite connectivity and blood pressure monitoring to its Apple Watch lineup by 2025.

This is according to a Reuters report, citing insiders familiar with the company’s plans.

The satellite communication feature is expected to debut in the 2025 model of the Apple Watch Ultra.

This technology will enable users to send messages without relying on cellular or internet connections.

The feature will expand Apple’s emergency communication capabilities, especially in areas with no network coverage

Apple began offering satellite communication through its iPhone lineup in 2022. The company’s $1.5 billion investment in satellite provider Globalstar last November underscores its commitment to enhancing this technology.

Advancements in health monitoring

In addition to satellite connectivity, Apple is reportedly advancing its health-focused capabilities with a blood pressure monitoring feature for the Apple Watch.

This innovation could allow users to keep track of their cardiovascular health in real-time, a major leap in wearable technology.

Apple’s work on blood pressure monitoring has been years in the making, aiming to provide users with accessible and reliable health data.

In September 2023, the company launched a smartwatch capable of detecting conditions like sleep apnea and responding to emergencies. The company’s upcoming plans to integrate satellite connectivity into the Apple Watch Ultra will make it a key player in emergency communication, a feature currently unmatched by many competitors.

Samsung continues to be one of Apple’s main competitors in the smartwatch market. The Galaxy Watch series, especially the Galaxy Watch 6, offers advanced health features such as body composition measurement, ECG monitoring, and blood oxygen tracking

What you should know

Apple, the iPhone maker, has recently surpassed Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company, with its market valuation at $3.29 trillion.

This achievement came just days after Apple announced major plans to expand its presence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through a strategic partnership with OpenAI. Apple’s shares surged nearly 4% to a record $215.04, overtaking Microsoft’s $3.24 trillion market cap.

In addition to becoming the world’s most valuable company, Apple also made history as the first brand to cross $1 trillion in brand value, according to Kantar’s BrandZ ranking. It has retained its position as the most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, ahead of Google and Microsoft.

However, Apple still faces challenges, including a broader sales slump and the need to prove it can lead in the AI space. While its shares have risen by 12% in 2024, competitors like Microsoft and Alphabet have seen higher growth, with Alphabet leading at nearly 28%.