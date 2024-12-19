Welcome to the very first episode of Drinks and Mics, where real talk meets chilled vibes. In this debut episode, we sit down, drinks in hand, and get into the heart of Nigeria’s economy. We break down what’s happening, why the so-called “Renewed Hope” agenda isn’t quite lifting spirits, and how it’s impacting everyday lives. Is there hope? Or are we just sipping to forget? It’s relaxed. It’s real.

