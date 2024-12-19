Lagos Free Zone, the first privately-owned free zone in Nigeria, has emerged the best infrastructure development company in Nigeria at the 2024 SERAS Africa Sustainability/CSR Awards ceremony held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The Lagos Free Zone was declared the winner in that category ahead of other nominees such as Zenith Bank Plc, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and The Building Practice Limited.

Speaking on the award criteria, the lead convener, SERAS Awards, Ken Egbas, described the choice of LFZ as truly deserving given the huge investments in infrastructure in the last 12 months and the subsequent increase in economic activities it has attracted to the Zone.

Egbas explained that the selection of LFZ was arrived at following a rigorous assessment of entries filed in by all the nominees. “No doubt, LFZ has demonstrated exemplary leadership, creativity and commitment to sustainability development for what they have contributed in the last 12 months with infrastructure in the Lagos Free Zone corridor. The construction of Pipe Natural Gas pipelines, warehouses, and other essential facilities has contributed significantly in attracting new business to the Zone and boosting economic activity for the Nigerian economy as a whole,” he said.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, described the recognition as a testament to the Zone’s efforts and commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses and opportunities in the Nigerian economy.

“At Lagos Free Zone, we’re committed to excellence and innovation in creating a sustainable world-class industrial ecosystem. This recognition instills in us a great sense of pride and accomplishment, motivating us to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in Nigeria. This is indeed a proud moment for us at Lagos Free Zone, to receive this recognition for our positive contributions towards improving infrastructure necessary to attract investment,” Ladoja added.

Lagos Free Zone was also nominated in three other categories that include Rural Population Integration, Education Intervention of the Year, and Environmental Stewardship.