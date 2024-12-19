In this episode, we dive into the escalating costs of transportation and their impact on how people approach holiday travel. From skyrocketing fuel prices to increased airline fees, we explore the ripple effects on family vacations, business trips, and even local getaways. We’ll discuss how travel behaviors are shifting, including the rise of alternative modes of transport, the popularity of “staycations,” and the creative ways people are cutting costs.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or someone planning a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, this episode is packed with insights, tips, and trends to help you navigate the evolving landscape of holiday travel.