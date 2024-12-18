Poland is introducing significant changes to its work visa program in 2025 to address labour market gaps and enhance compliance with immigration laws.

These changes affect work permit requirements, visa fees, and the demand for skilled workers in specific sectors.

These adjustments will also shape the way foreign professionals apply for visas, with an emphasis on formal employment contracts and increased visa fees.

While these updates may introduce challenges, they also create new opportunities for skilled workers in Poland’s expanding job market.

The DAAD Scholarship reports that these adjustments are designed to streamline the application process, promote fair employment practices, and ensure that Poland can meet the growing demand for workers in skill-shortage sectors.

Key updates for Poland’s work visa program in 2025

A major change is the requirement for formal employment contracts for all foreign workers starting January 1st, 2025.

Foreign workers will no longer be able to work under civil law contracts; instead, employers must provide formal employment contracts linked directly to the work permit. This ensures clearer terms of employment and greater protection for foreign workers.

In addition, work permit fees are set to increase in 2025. These fees, which were previously lower, are now expected to align with the minimum wage, making them more reflective of the country’s economic conditions. The new fee structure means that applicants will need to prepare for higher costs when applying for work permits.

Poland is also introducing a new draft law on visa reform, aimed at simplifying visa and residence permit processes.

The draft law seeks to improve the monitoring of work permits and introduce penalties for non-compliance, enhancing the overall efficiency and security of the work visa system.

Benefits of working in Poland in 2025

Despite these regulatory changes, reports inform that Poland remains an attractive destination for skilled professionals. The country’s stable economy, low unemployment rate, and rising demand for skilled workers create a positive environment for foreign workers in 2025.

Salaries are expected to increase in response to the growing need for specialized labor, particularly in sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering.

Poland’s EU membership continues to offer the advantage of visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone, which remains a significant benefit for foreign workers.

In addition, the work visa process is expected to become more streamlined, making it easier for qualified professionals to relocate to Poland.

The updated work visa regulations also offer a clearer pathway to permanent residency. Long-term visa options like the D-type visa and the EU Blue Card now provide faster routes to permanent residency, reflecting Poland’s commitment to retaining skilled foreign workers.

Most in-demand jobs for skilled workers in Poland in 2025

According to reports, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in several sectors. The following professions are expected to experience the most significant demand in 2025:

Skilled Trades : Electricians, welders, roofers, and machine tool operators.

: Electricians, welders, roofers, and machine tool operators. Healthcare : Nurses, doctors, and physiotherapists.

: Nurses, doctors, and physiotherapists. IT : Programmers, cybersecurity analysts, and network administrators.

: Programmers, cybersecurity analysts, and network administrators. Engineering: Civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers.

Civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers. Transportation : Truck, bus, and tram drivers.

: Truck, bus, and tram drivers. Education: Primary, vocational, and language teachers.

Foreign workers with expertise in these areas will find ample opportunities in Poland’s job market.

Types of work visas for Poland in 2025

Poland offers several work visa options, depending on the type of employment and duration of stay. These include:

National Visa (Type D) : For individuals planning to work in Poland for more than 90 days. The visa requires sponsorship from a Polish employer.

: For individuals planning to work in Poland for more than 90 days. The visa requires sponsorship from a Polish employer. Seasonal Work Visa : For short-term jobs in agriculture, tourism, and construction, valid for up to 9 months.

: For short-term jobs in agriculture, tourism, and construction, valid for up to 9 months. EU Blue Card : For highly skilled workers who meet specific salary thresholds. This visa offers a pathway to long-term residence.

: For highly skilled workers who meet specific salary thresholds. This visa offers a pathway to long-term residence. Temporary Residence Permit : For individuals with job offers or business engagements, valid for up to 3 years.

: For individuals with job offers or business engagements, valid for up to 3 years. Business Visa: For entrepreneurs wishing to start or invest in businesses in Poland.

Updated work visa fees for 2025

In 2025, the fees for work visas in Poland will see an increase across several visa types. The fee changes are intended to better reflect the costs of the immigration process and align them with the country’s minimum wage.

National Visa (Type D) : The fee will rise from 44.19 EUR in 2024 to 80 EUR in 2025.

: The fee will rise from 44.19 EUR in 2024 to 80 EUR in 2025. Temporary Residence Permit : This fee will increase from 22.10 EUR in 2024 to 40 EUR in 2025.

: This fee will increase from 22.10 EUR in 2024 to 40 EUR in 2025. EU Blue Card: The fee will rise from 44.19 EUR in 2024 to 60 EUR in 2025.

The fee will rise from 44.19 EUR in 2024 to 60 EUR in 2025. Business Visa : This fee will also see an increase from 44.19 EUR in 2024 to 80 EUR in 2025.

: This fee will also see an increase from 44.19 EUR in 2024 to 80 EUR in 2025. Seasonal Work Visa: This visa type will experience an increase from 11.05 EUR in 2024 to 30 EUR in 2025.

In addition to the primary fees, there are additional costs for dependents, with the fee for children aged 6-12 set at a reduced rate, while those under 6 will be exempt from fees.

Steps to apply for a Poland work visa in 2025

To apply for a work visa in Poland, foreign workers should follow these steps:

Choose the right visa type: Select the appropriate visa based on the job offer and the length of stay. Secure a job offer: Foreign workers should focus on skill-shortage sectors and connect with employers in Poland who can sponsor their visa. Prepare required documents: Gather essential documents, including a passport, employment contract, proof of qualifications, and health insurance. Submit the application: Submit the application at a Polish embassy or consulate, and attend an interview if needed. Employer work permit application: The employer will need to apply for a work permit on the worker’s behalf. Visa issuance: Upon approval, the worker will receive their visa and can begin planning the move to Poland.

Employer’s role in the visa process

Employers play a critical role in the work visa process. They are responsible for offering formal employment contracts, applying for work permits on behalf of employees, and ensuring compliance with Poland’s updated visa and work regulations.

Reports inform that employers must adhere to stricter compliance rules to avoid delays or rejections in visa processing.