The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have announced a joint $45 million financing package for VaxSen, a subsidiary of Senegal’s Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD).

This collaborative effort aims to strengthen public health and improve vaccine access in Africa, with the financing agreement finalized on December 13, 2024.

According to the partners, the investment will enhance vaccine production capacity, support local supply chains, and establish a robust network for vaccine distribution in alignment with the African Union’s Vision 2040.

“This vision seeks to produce 60% of the continent’s vaccine needs locally.

“This collaboration will focus on expanding IPD’s state-of-the-art MADIBA facility, a key hub for vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

“This expansion is expected to drive job creation and stimulate economic growth while strengthening the continent’s vaccine production capacity, “the partners stated.

Addressing gaps in vaccine supply and strengthening pandemic preparedness

The partners highlighted that the $45 million investment is a strategic move to address critical gaps in global vaccine supply chains, enhancing resilience against pandemics and preventable diseases.

By bolstering local vaccine production and distribution, the funding is expected to establish a secure and sustainable health infrastructure across the continent. The project aligns with key development goals, including:

African Union Vision 2040: Reducing reliance on imported vaccines and building robust health systems.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Key stakeholders unite for health innovation and vaccine commercialization

Ousmane Fall, Director of Non-Sovereign Operations and Acting Director of Industrial and Trade Development at the African Development Bank (AfDB) said this initiative represents a significant step in diversifying vaccine portfolios and ensuring Africa is better equipped to address both current and future health challenges.

Fall added that the AfDB remains dedicated to scaling up local production capacities, increasing the value of Africa’s pharmaceutical output, and supporting local manufacturers to meet national and regional health security needs.

Nisha Biswal, Deputy Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), emphasized the impact of DFC’s support, which includes a $15 million loan and a $3 million technical assistance grant.

“These contributions facilitated the construction of the MADIBA facility and the expansion of flexible vaccine manufacturing capacity. This facility will significantly enhance IPD’s ability to produce a variety of vaccines beyond its traditional focus on yellow fever,” Biswal noted.

Driving vaccine sovereignty in Africa

Dr. Amadou Sall, CEO of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD), highlighted the significance of the initiative for Africa’s health independence. “With this funding, we are moving closer to vaccine sovereignty and ensuring that no African is left behind in accessing life-saving solutions,” Sall stated.

Assietou Diouf, CEO of VaxSen, expressed the organization’s dedication to addressing health equity. “VaxSen is committed to leveraging innovation and partnerships to tackle health equity challenges. This financing marks a pivotal moment in delivering sustainable access to vaccines across Africa,” Diouf said.