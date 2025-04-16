The House of Representatives has invited the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), for a comprehension interaction on the true state of affairs in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr, Spokesman, House of Representatives, on Wednesday.

Nairametrics previously reported that the House of Representatives had established and subsequently inaugurated an Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight, promising to ensure that the emergency rule in the state benefits its residents.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, all members of the State House of Assembly, and other elected officials.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties involved,” Tinubu stated during a national broadcast.

In March, the Senate and the House of Representatives approved President Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking their constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

As provided by the Constitution, the National Assembly also imposed a joint committee of both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the ad-Hoc Committee is expected to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the state remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Invitation

According to the statement on Wednesday, the Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, held its inaugural meeting today at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja and resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.

The House stressed that the development is pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to the Chairman of the Committee and House Leader, Hon. (Prof.) Julius Ihonvbere, “This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

The statement disclosed that the Sole Administrator is expected to appear before the Committee on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, in Room 414, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“A formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged accordingly. This public announcement serves to reinforce transparency in the Committee’s proceedings,” the statement added.

The Committee assured of its commitment to fulfill its duties with diligence, transparency, and strict adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What You Should Know

Analysts say the crisis in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This rift is said to have polarized the Rivers Assembly and escalated tensions, with the FCT Minister frequently addressing the media on political developments in the state.

However, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, stated in a press interview that the Supreme Court judgment on the developments in Rivers State touched on the political impasse between Governor Fubara and the state lawmakers.