Breast cancer cases in Sub-Saharan Africa have surged by 247% over the past three decades, with Nigeria bearing the highest burden, according to Surgical Oncologist Prof. Emmanuel Ezeome of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Speaking at the Roche Breast Cancer Summit 2025 held on Wednesday in Lagos, Ezeome described the situation as alarming.

The theme of the two-day summit was “United by Unique: Advancing Breast Cancer Care in Nigeria.”

He cited a recent study published in the British Medical Journal, which was based on data from the Global Burden of Disease project.

“Breast cancer has been increasing at an alarming rate, rising by 247%, from over 28,000 to more than 83,000 new cases, particularly in Nigeria and most of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“However, in Nigeria, it rose from 24.9 to 38.2 cases per 1,000, representing a 296% increase,” he added.

Mortality rates are on the rise

On mortality, Prof. Ezeome noted that breast cancer deaths across Africa have increased by 184%, with Nigeria recording the highest rise.

He said the age-standardized mortality rate in the country climbed from 19.3 to 26.9 per 1,000 individuals, representing a 22 to 23% increase.

He attributed the surge to several factors, including increased life expectancy, an aging population, and changing lifestyles.

Ezeome emphasized the critical role of early detection and timely treatment, warning that both institutional and patient-related delays significantly reduce survival chances.

He called for urgent efforts to reverse the trend of late presentation and highlighted the pressing need for accurate data.

“Strengthening the National Cancer Registry is essential to provide accurate statistics that can inform policy and guide interventions,” he said.

NICRAT’s role in improving cancer care

Prof. Usman Malami, Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), highlighted the current gaps in breast cancer awareness, detection, treatment, and palliative care.

Malami was represented by Prof. Musa Ali-Gombe, Director of Clinical Services at NICRAT.

He emphasized that improved policies, funding, and infrastructure were critical to improving outcomes.

“Although initiatives like the ‘Big October campaign’ and social media awareness drives have raised visibility, screening rates remain low,” he said.

“NICRAT is working to expand access, improve early detection, and introduce advanced treatment options, including innovative therapies and surgeries.

“Partnerships are crucial to overcoming financial barriers and improving community participation,” he added.

The need for scaled-up treatment and health insurance

Dr. Ladi Hameed, General Manager of Roche Nigeria, emphasized the need to scale up treatment due to Nigeria’s large population and the growing incidence of cancer.

He highlighted the importance of health insurance in reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients and praised the success of Roche’s cancer medications in improving survival outcomes over the past two decades.

According to him, the African Breast Cancer Ambition, now localized as the Nigerian Breast Cancer Ambition, is a significant step in tackling the cancer burden.

“Breast cancer is the most emotive and prevalent cancer, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” Hameed said.

He advised that effectively managing breast cancer, equipping hospitals, training healthcare professionals, and modernizing laboratories would serve as a model that could create a ripple effect for managing other cancers.