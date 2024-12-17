The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved an increased rate of compensation for passengers whose flights are cancelled or delayed across member states.

The approval is contained in the final communique of the ECOWAS Sixty-Sixth Ordinary Summit posted on its X page on Monday.

The bloc, chaired by Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, considered the severe negative impact of the high cost of air transport on the growth of the region’s air transport industry and on the wider economic and regional integration agenda of ECOWAS.

Compensation and regulatory changes

According to the communique, the ECOWAS Authority adopted the Supplementary Act relating to the regional Common Policy on Aviation Charges, Taxes, and Fees, aimed at reducing the cost of air transport services in the ECOWAS region.

The bloc frowned at flight cancellations and delayed flights without due compensation by airlines, directing member states to ensure increased compensation for passengers.

“To ensure a holistic improvement of the region’s air transport industry, the Authority also approves the Regulation establishing a common framework for aviation security and the increased rate of compensation for passengers who are denied boarding of flights through an amendment of Article 4 of the Supplementary Act on delayed boarding, flight cancellations, and denied boarding.

“The Authority directs ministers in charge of air transport and the Commission to coordinate and monitor the effective and uniform application of the Supplementary Acts and Regulations in all Member States, while ensuring that airlines also comply with cost reduction obligations to ensure that ticket prices reflect the reductions to benefit all community citizens and populations,” the communique partly reads.

The ECOWAS Authority also endorsed a 25% reduction of passenger and security charges and the removal of taxes applied to air transport, in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) principles and procedures on Taxes, Fees, and Charges.

The bloc highlighted that the ICAO also prohibits taxing air transport services based on non-relatedness, transparency, and related pricing principles.

More Insights

On the regional corridor development, the bloc noted the progress made in completing the technical engineering designs and other preparatory arrangements for the construction of the 1028 km Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway.

“The Authority further commends the progress made in completing the financial and technical studies for the Praia-Dakar Shipping and Maritime Link and the alignment definition of the Dakar-Abidjan Highway,” the communique added.

ECOWAS disclosed that it was aware of the consultations initiated with the African Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, and other partners to raise the investment finance required to construct the highway and establish the shipping line.

It directed the Commission to undertake extensive resource mobilization drives with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and the African Development Bank to raise private and public financing for implementation.

What you should know

Flight cancellations and delayed flights are germane issues in Nigeria’s aviation industry, which has led to a number of litigations.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered Qatar Airways to pay an ex-lawmaker, Honorable Chukwuemeka Ujam, a refund of $3,000 and N4.8 million in exemplary damages and costs for canceling his business class flight to the United States.

Justice James Omotosho delivered the judgment on in the suit marked FHC/ABS/CS/1990/2022 against the airline.

Early this year, the Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo announced that starting from January 2024, airlines found responsible for actions leading to flight delays or cancellations will be required to provide affected travelers with a 25% rebate on their next flight with the same airline.