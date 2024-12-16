Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO) has witnessed a surge as Chinese investors make a landmark entry into Nigeria’s cement industry, signaling a shift in the sector’s dynamics. In the first episode of In Good Company, we explore what this investment means for WAPCO’s market position, the competitive landscape of Nigeria’s cement industry, and its broader economic implications.

