The Lagos State Government has announced plans to collaborate with Lafarge to repurpose pure water sachets using the company’s factories.

This initiative is part of efforts to ban single-use plastics (SUPs), and will include a buyback system to ensure proper collection and reuse.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during a meeting with the Food and Beverages Recyclers Alliance (FBRA), clarifying that the government is not banning pure water but restricting plastics below 40 microns, which are harder to recycle and harmful to the environment.

The announcement was contained in a statement on the official Facebook page of the state government on Friday.

“The government is not banning pure water. We shall buy the sachets back, and we are working around the buyback process. I’m also glad that several interventions for recycling and reusing these products are in progress. We are planning on signing an MoU with Lafarge next week for a specific use at their factory,” Wahab said.

The Commissioner explained that while Lagos banned styrofoam in January 2024, phasing out single-use plastics requires a more structured approach due to their widespread use.

More insights

The statement also highlighted Wahab’s remarks that, unlike styrofoam, which was relatively easier to phase out, single-use plastics remain deeply embedded across industries.

He noted that many large supermarkets and retail outlets have already begun discouraging single-use plastic bags by offering thicker, reusable alternatives instead of free disposable bags.

Chairman of the Food and Beverages Recyclers Alliance (FBRA), Ziad Maclouf, welcomed the state government’s efforts, stressing that corporate stakeholders fully support the transition to sustainable alternatives.

He added that FBRA is actively promoting waste separation and recycling, encouraging businesses and consumers to adapt to the evolving regulations.

As Lagos advances its plastic waste management strategy, the government is urging residents to embrace reusable materials and participate in recycling initiatives.

The upcoming partnership with Lafarge is expected to strengthen plastic waste repurposing efforts and contribute to the state’s long-term sustainability goals.

What you should know

In January 2024, the Lagos State Government banned single-use plastics and styrofoam, citing their contribution to blocked drainages, environmental pollution, and health hazards.

The ban was supported by existing regulations, including the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation 2009 and the 2017 State Environmental Management Protection Law.

While enforcement agencies like LAWMA and KAI took steps to seize styrofoam and shut down non-compliant businesses, enforcement remained limited.

To address this, the government issued a final notice in October 2024, confirming that full enforcement would take effect in January 2025.

It also announced collaborations with private sector organizations to introduce alternatives to styrofoam and single-use plastics while supporting research into innovative waste management solutions.