The Federal Government has issued a one-month ultimatum to developers on the Lagos shoreline to regularize their developments or risk revocation and demolition.

The ultimatum was given by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, during an inspection of the Lagos Lagoon Estates and shoreline front.

The disclosure was contained in a statement published on the official website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, on Thursday.

“The Federal Government has given a one-month ultimatum to developers on the shoreline in Lagos to come up for regularisation or risk revocation and demolition,” the statement read in part.

The Minister, on an official visit to Lagos State, was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, and other ministry officials.

He highlighted the need for shoreline developments to comply with existing laws, noting that the Federal and Lagos State Governments have agreed to collaborate on ensuring orderly and regulated development.

He also stated that the Federal Government is documenting its assets nationwide for proper management.

More insights

The statement further noted that during a boat tour of the Lagos Lagoon Shoreline, accompanied by officials from the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, the Minister observed significant irregular developments.

These included unauthorized sand-filling and construction without obtaining Federal Government titles or proper documentation.

The Minister highlighted that the Federal Government, under the Land (Title Vesting) Act of 1975, holds authority over issuing and administering titles on shorelines, while the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority regulates dredging permits. The Lagos State Government is responsible for overseeing physical development in these areas.

He reaffirmed the commitment of both the Federal and Lagos State Governments to address these irregularities and enforce compliance with established laws and regulations to restore order to the Lagos shoreline.

What you should know

The Federal Government has partnered with the World Bank to register all land titles in Nigeria within five years, led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

This initiative aims to address the challenge of untitled land, which accounts for over 90% of the country’s land parcels. By formalizing land ownership, the partnership seeks to unlock $300 billion in dead capital, improve clarity and security in land ownership, and transform Nigeria’s land administration system.

A key component of this effort involves collaboration with state governments to register, document, and title land, ensuring inclusivity and participation from landowners, communities, and regional authorities.

The Federal Government is also working to establish a National Land Digital System (NLDS) to enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and increase investor confidence.

The goal is to raise formal land transactions to over 50% in the next decade, up from less than 10% currently, fostering sustainable land use and driving economic growth.