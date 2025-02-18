The federal government, through the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has renewed calls for more investors to explore opportunities in the $18.5 billion Centenary City project in Abuja.

Dangiwa disclosed this while receiving a high-level delegation from Centenary City Plc, led by its Vice Chairman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim, according to a statement on Monday.

The Centenary City project was initiated in the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2014 as a legacy to celebrate Nigeria’s 100th anniversary.

Designed as a master-planned development, the project aims to create a smart city, attract global investment, and position Nigeria as a prime destination for business and development.

However, the project has stalled over the years, prompting the Senate in 2024 to set up a seven-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the factors impeding its completion.

Calls for More Investors

According to the statement, Dangiwa told the delegation that the concept of the Centenary City project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope City agenda, as it reflects an inclusive city with various living options and facilities such as sports and medical tourism, among others.

However, he underscored the importance of engaging Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to address the housing deficit and create jobs amid the ongoing project.

Dangiwa disclosed that the Ministry had received expressions of interest from potential investors, adding that “more investors would be invited to explore opportunities at the Centenary City project.”

“This government prioritizes ensuring that affordable houses are provided to Nigerians while also creating an enabling environment for public-private partnerships to flourish,” he added.

Dangiwa directed the PPP department in the Ministry to engage with the team from Centenary City Plc for investor partnerships and introduce them to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for collaboration.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of Centenary City Plc, Senator Pius Anyim, called for the Ministry’s collaboration to bring the Centenary vision to fruition.

He urged the Ministry to help secure funding that would enable cooperative societies and individuals to own homes in Centenary City.

Backstory

The Centenary City project was designed as a master-planned, mixed-use smart city development in Abuja and is being developed as a joint venture between Front Range Developers of the UAE and Centenary City Plc.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had praised the Centenary City’s main development partners from the United Arab Emirates for having enough confidence in Nigeria to invest about $18.5 billion in the project.

After the project was launched, allegations of underhand dealings emerged, hindering its progress and completion.