The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has staunchly defended the ongoing demolition of properties in Abuja, dismissing accusations of blackmail and pledging to continue the crackdown on illegal developments.

Speaking during the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies at the FCTA Secretariat on Thursday, Wike emphasized that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) is targeting structures built on government-owned lands without proper authorization.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians and residents of Abuja, we are not afraid of blackmail,” Wike said.

“In fact, you cannot be in this kind of position and say you cannot be blackmailed, particularly in Abuja. There are so many land grabbers. Some of us have come to put our feet down. Let heaven fall. It is even better that heaven comes down now so that we would not be fasting again to go to heaven.”

What to know

In recent months, the FCTA has ramped up the removal of illegal structures in estates and informal settlements across the city. According to Wike, many of these structures pose security risks or encroach on government land.

Despite public backlash and protests, the minister has remained resolute. “We would stop anybody who thinks they will take government land for whatever reason without formal approval. We would not look at your face. If you like, be a civil rights activist or a television personality,” Wike said, reinforcing his stance.

“What is wrong is wrong; no amount of blackmail can stop us. People take government property without approval or documentation,” he added.

More insights

The Senate, however, has ordered an investigation into the demolitions, citing concerns over their impact on residents.

Following a motion sponsored by Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the FCT, the legislative body has directed an investigative committee to probe the demolitions.

Kingibe described the demolitions as troubling and called for immediate action to halt them. The Senate’s committee, led by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, has been tasked with examining the legal and humanitarian aspects of the demolitions. Wike is expected to appear before the committee to provide clarity on the rationale behind the operations.

The minister’s actions come amid broader debates over land use, urban planning, and governance in the capital. While some residents have applauded the government’s efforts to enforce order, critics argue that the demolitions disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.