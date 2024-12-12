The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce a new building code in 2025 aimed at establishing high-performance standards for a sustainable and smart city.

The initiative seeks to align Lagos with international standards by setting regulations for construction design, land use, and building materials to enhance health, safety, and sustainability.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, revealed this at the Lagos State Executive Council Retreat on the Domestication of the Lagos Building Code, held on Wednesday at Ikeja GRA.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued on Thursday by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor.

“We have been working on the domestication of the National Building Code, and by next year, we are going to have our own brand-new Lagos Building Code,” Babatunde said.

Babatunde further highlighted that the Lagos State Government has collaborated with professional bodies, academics, market women, and the general public through a participatory approach.

He explained that the Lagos Building Code will regulate building control, planning permissions, and address issues such as setbacks, environmental safety, and sustainability, while also helping to prevent building collapses.

He added that the code is designed to complement the existing regulatory framework and provide a comprehensive solution to challenges related to land use, physical development, and urban planning.

The statement further highlighted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the retreat, disclosed that the Lagos Building Code is designed to establish regulations that enhance the city’s resilience and align with international standards.

He noted that Lagos State is the first to domesticate the National Building Code, a federal framework, reflecting its commitment to innovation and leadership in urban development.

The governor emphasized that the domestication process is unique because it incorporates the collective input of cabinet members, ensuring it addresses the diverse needs of residents and agencies.

“We are not doing anything outside the vision at the sovereign and sub-sovereign levels, but what is unique about our own is the fact that all cabinet members see the need to have an input because it would be an outcome that would affect lives and different ministries and agencies,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He emphasized that the new building code for Lagos provides solutions for construction standards, land use, and building materials, aimed at enhancing health, safety, and sustainability.

Sanw-Olu stressed that the initiative aims to enhance Lagos’s resilience, promote sustainability, and address urban planning challenges.