Teesside University is looking for candidates to fill the role of Student Success Tutor.

This full-time position is part of the university’s Student Learning & Academic Registry, a department focused on enhancing the learning and teaching experience.

The role includes both on-campus and remote work, offering candidates a flexible work environment.

According to Teesside University, the Student Success Tutor will be a part of the Academic Skills (Access and Participation) branch within the Student Success function. This branch is dedicated to supporting students at risk of disengagement through targeted interventions.

The successful applicant will play a key role in delivering professional student support services, working closely with other departments across the university to ensure students receive the help they need.

Key responsibilities of the student success tutor

The Student Success Tutor will be responsible for supporting students in developing their academic skills. The role includes designing and delivering targeted interventions for students, particularly those who are at risk of disengagement.

The tutor will also create support materials, monitor student engagement, and report on student progress, retention, and achievement. These tasks are all aimed at improving student confidence and re-engaging students who need additional support.

Required qualifications and experience

Teesside University is seeking candidates with a strong background in providing support in further or higher education settings.

A first degree or equivalent professional experience is essential, along with :

Specialist qualifications in mental health or disability support, particularly for Specific Learning Difficulties (SpLD) or neurodiversity.

Applicants must also have experience in teaching or student support and the ability to present complex information clearly to different stakeholders.

Benefits and work conditions

Teesside University offers a comprehensive benefits package for the Student Success Tutor role. This includes;

185 hours of holiday entitlement, which increases over time, additional leave during the Christmas closure period, and special leave for various circumstances.

The position also offers hybrid working arrangements, with 60% of the work on campus and 40% remote.

The university also provides a range of family-friendly benefits, personal development opportunities, and discounts with over 350 retailers.

More details on the benefits package are available through the university.

Application and Interview Process

The deadline to apply for the Student Success Tutor position is January 8th 2025. Candidates who are shortlisted will be invited for an in-person interview on 28th January 2025.

The university may also require applicants to participate in additional selection activities. Informal inquiries about the position can be directed to Emily Downes, Senior Student Success Tutor, at e.downes@tees.ac.uk.

Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications directly through Teesside University’s website. For further details about the role and how to apply, visit the university’s job portal.

Visa Sponsorship and DBS Disclosure

This role is eligible for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker visa route, subject to meeting the UKVI salary thresholds.

Candidates must also be prepared to undergo a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check as part of the clearance procedures.

The position is exempt from the provisions of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act.

This means that for this job, applicants may be required to disclose any past criminal convictions, including those that would normally be considered “spent” (no longer relevant after a certain period) under UK law. This exemption applies to roles that involve working with vulnerable individuals or require a high level of trust, allowing the employer to request a criminal background check and ask about all past offenses, regardless of their age or relevance.

For more information about this position and other opportunities at Teesside University, please visit the university’s careers page.