The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) department has announced updated visa processing times for 2025.

These changes provide clearer timelines for travelers applying from outside the UK, including for tourism, study, work, and family visas.

The updated visa processing times offer essential information for travelers, as they are intended to help applicants plan their travel and visa applications more effectively.

Travelers are advised to wait for their visa decisions before booking flights or making travel arrangements, TravelBiz cites.

The UK has also noted that visa application fees are non-refundable once processing begins, but refunds are possible if no processing has occurred.

For those needing faster processing, expedited options are available at an additional cost.

Visa application process overview

The processing of a UK visa application begins once the applicant has verified their identity and submitted the required documents. If eligible, this can be done via the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Alternatively, applicants must attend a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to provide biometric information. The clock starts once UKVI receives these materials.

Processing times for various visa categories

For most UK visa categories, processing times are as follows:

Visit visas: 3 weeks for Standard Visitor, Marriage Visitor, Chinese Tour Group, and Transit visas.

Study visas: 3 weeks for Student, Child Student, and Short-term English Language visas.

Work visas: Processing times are generally 3 weeks for Skilled Workers, Health and Care Workers, Temporary workers, and Work Visas without a job offer.

Family visas: Partner, Parent, Child, and Adult Dependent visas typically take 12 weeks.

Other specific visas: British National (Overseas) visas take up to 12 weeks, while most other specialized visas, such as International Sportsperson or Minister of Religion, are processed in 3 weeks.

Factors affecting processing delays

Visa applications may experience delays if:

Additional documentation is required

The information provided is incomplete or inaccurate

If an interview is necessary

High application volumes and technical issues may also contribute to delays

Applicants facing delays beyond the standard processing time should reach out to UKVI for assistance.

For those who need urgent processing, priority services are available in some cases. Applicants should ensure their application is complete and accurate to avoid delays.

Final notes on the UK visa process