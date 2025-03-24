The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology (FMIST), and Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science & Technology (MEST) have launched Sankore, a £1.9 million initiative to strengthen science, technology, and innovation (ST&I) in West Africa.

The program, part of the UK-Africa Technology and Innovation Partnerships (ATIP), aims to deepen collaboration between the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana, supporting key agreements like the UK-Ghana ST&I Strategy (2023-2027) and the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership signed in November 2024.

Key focus areas of Sankore

According to a statement issued on Monday by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Lagos, Sankore will work closely with stakeholders in Nigeria and Ghana to:

Support the operationalization of Ghana’s National Research Fund (GNRF) and Nigeria’s National Research Fund (NRF).

Help Nigeria establish its National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC).

Boost commercialization of innovative solutions in key sectors like agriculture and energy.

Improve policies and regulations for innovation, ensuring better data access for businesses and researchers.

Set up a Helpdesk to provide expert guidance to governments and partners.

UK, Ghana, and Nigeria officials hail initiative

At the launch in Abuja, UK’s Head of Integrated Strategy and Delivery Unit, Ms. Susan Mshana said:

“Sankore will strengthen the UK’s long-term partnership with West Africa, driving economic growth through innovation. By combining our expertise, we aim to boost job creation, economic diversification, and service delivery in Nigeria and Ghana.”

Ghana’s Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, stated that the Sankore initiative would position Ghana as a regional hub for scientific and technological advancement, adding that innovation is key to building a strong economy.

Also commenting on the initiative, Nigeria’s Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, said:

“Sankore aligns with our goal of promoting homegrown innovation while integrating global advancements. This partnership with the UK will accelerate Nigeria’s tech-driven economic progress.”

Implementation and timeline

Sankore will be implemented by UNESCO and Results for Development (R4D), working with local and international partners. The 15-month program will run until March 2026.

According to the statement, through its Multisectoral Regional Office for West Africa in Dakar, Senegal, and its national offices in Abuja and Accra, UNESCO will collaborate with national and regional partners including the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) to strengthen the national ST&I systems.

This is expected to contribute to achieving Nigeria’s and Ghana’s development priorities as well as advance and promote science in the interests of peace and sustainable development, in close collaboration with its Member States and various partners.

Why this matters

With Africa’s tech ecosystem rapidly growing, initiatives like Sankore could help Nigeria and Ghana leverage research, innovation, and policy reforms to drive economic transformation.

By strengthening research funding and commercialization, the program could unlock new opportunities for startups, researchers, and investors in the region.