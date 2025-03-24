The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have uncovered two Nigerians, Solomon Aluko and Nosakhare Nobore, among six individuals in connection to a fraud case involving an estimated $50 million.

According to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice, the two Nigerians who are based in the United States, along with four others, each face up to 62 years in prison.

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Matthew Podolsky, stated that the defendants allegedly stole millions in COVID-19 relief funds and vowed to hold them accountable.

“We allege that the defendants stole tens of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief and other checks, and even used a ‘Fraud Bible’ containing instructions for committing fraud. This Office will not tolerate the exploitation of programs designed to support the public in times of crisis, and we and our law enforcement partners will hold those responsible to full account,” he said.

Indicted individuals

The indicted individuals include:

Nosakhare Nobore, 29, of Edgewater, New Jersey

Solomon Aluko, 29, of Hackensack, New Jersey

Shan Anand, 34, of Queens, New York

Nicholas Pappas, 28, of Miami, Florida

Leonard Ujkic, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jorge Gonzalez, 28, of North Bergen, New Jersey

Each defendant faces charges including wire and bank fraud (30 years), money laundering (20 years), government defraudment (10 years), and identity theft (2 years).

Details of the fraud scheme

According to the indictment, the suspects—including Nobore and Aluko—operated a complex check fraud and money laundering network between 2021 and 2025.

The scheme involved the use of fake identities and sham businesses to deposit stolen or fraudulent checks, including U.S. Treasury payments intended for COVID-19 relief, tax refunds, and benefits for veterans and the elderly.

The FBI’s Acting Assistant Director in Charge, Leslie R. Backschies, highlighted the scale of the operation

“These six defendants allegedly used sham businesses, stolen, and fake identities to operate a multi-year check fraud scheme, resulting in $50 million in illicit funds being deposited into their accounts. The defendants brazenly attempted to exploit multiple United States government programs in their attempts to illegally enrich themselves,” Backschies stated.

Use of the ‘Fraud Bible’

Federal investigators revealed that the group used a document known as the “Fraud Bible,” which provided instructions on various financial crimes, including credit card fraud, ATM fraud, and mobile cash transfer fraud. Evidence from their communications showed that some defendants openly shared methods on how to manipulate financial systems.

IRS Special Agent in Charge, Harry T. Chavis, Jr., emphasized the deliberate nature of the crimes.

“This group of suspects openly communicated about their fraud, taking pride in the multiple schemes that stole nearly $50 million from the American public. They lied and cheated a benefits system meant to help struggling businesses that need it, all while stealing checks from agencies who assist the elderly and veterans,” Chavis stated.

Additionally, they face charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and aggravated identity theft, which could result in a mandatory two-year sentence.