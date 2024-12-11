The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced that it has surpassed the 2024 presidential target for health insurance enrollment and is now set to increase growth coverage by an additional 20% in 2025.

The 2024 target was designed to be achieved within the four-year tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of NHIA, shared this goal in an interview during the 2024 Universal Health Coverage Day celebrations in Abuja.

While reflecting on the authority’s progress, key achievements, and vision for reaching Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2025, he said two million Nigerians enrolled in health insurance programmes at the federal and state levels within the first nine months of 2024.

“There is an increase in the total number of enrollees from 16.7 million to 19.2 million Nigerians, an impressive 14% growth in less than a year,” Dr. Ohiri revealed.

Addressing historical gaps in health insurance coverage

Dr. Ohiri said before the enactment of the National Health Insurance Act (NHIA) in 2022, Nigeria’s health insurance coverage had remained stagnant at around 7 % for nearly two decades.

According to him, this was mainly due to the limited scope of health insurance, which primarily served the formal sector, leaving vulnerable populations underserved.

“Universal Health Coverage is not just a goal; it is an essential foundation for the well-being of every Nigerian. We are making significant progress, but the work ahead is just as important.

“With continued collaboration, innovation, and a focus on equity, our target is to ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare, regardless of their socio-economic status,” Dr. Ohiri added.

NHIA sets five key goals for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, the National Health Insurance Authority has unveiled five critical goals aimed at expanding health insurance coverage and improving healthcare services across Nigeria.

Dr. Ohiri, emphasized the importance of these initiatives in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“Looking forward, there are five must-win areas we aim to achieve,” said Ohiri.

Retirement coverage

The NHIA plans to launch a dedicated program in collaboration with the Pension Commission (Pencom) to provide health insurance coverage for pensioners, ensuring that retirees are not left without healthcare protection.

Citizen engagement

To increase public participation, the NHIA will leverage social media platforms and engage with the media continuously. This strategy is aimed at educating Nigerians about the benefits of health insurance and encouraging active involvement.

Increased enrollment

Ohiri revealed that the NHIA aims to increase health insurance enrollment by 20% by the end of 2025, surpassing the current presidential target. This will be a significant step in expanding coverage to more Nigerians.

Electronic platform launch

A key development for the NHIA is the planned launch of an end-to-end digital platform. This platform will allow Nigerians to access NHIA services electronically, including enrollment, claims submission, and complaints handling.

CEmONC expansion

In a bid to tackle maternal mortality, the NHIA will expand its maternal mortality reduction intervention program, CeMoNC, to more than 100 health facilities across the country.

“These initiatives will ensure that health insurance is more accessible and inclusive, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes for Nigerians,” Ohiri concluded.

These efforts represent the NHIA’s strategic direction for 2025, focusing on inclusivity, digital transformation, and the expansion of essential healthcare services.