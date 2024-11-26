The Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, has lamented over the rising burden of healthcare costs in Nigeria, describing it as unsustainable.

On Tuesday in Abuja, speaking about Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, Ohiri emphasized the critical role of equity, innovation, and systemic reforms as transformative tools for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“We must prioritize the poor and vulnerable, ensuring that access to quality healthcare is not limited by socio-economic status,” he said.

Addressing major barriers to UHC

Dr. Ohiri identified geographical disparities, the quality of care, and the high rate of out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure as critical challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The burden of healthcare cost is unsustainable. We need a system that prioritizes prevention and promotion alongside curative care,” he added.

To tackle these barriers, NHIA is scaling up efforts to expand healthcare access through outreach programmes, wider insurance coverage and innovative measures aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency.

The NHIA’s healthcare access study has already recorded over 600,000 participants. This number is expected to grow significantly as we continue to expand coverage. “We must act now to ensure no one is left behind,” Ohiri stressed.

The NHIA boss emphasized that collaboration across federal, state and international levels was critical to achieving equity and sustainability.

“We have a plan, and it must unite all stakeholders to create a healthcare system that works for everyone,” he stated.

The director-general also highlighted NHIA’s target to extend insurance coverage to all tertiary hospitals and subnational facilities by the end of the year, a goal designed to bolster healthcare accessibility.

A lifeline for every Nigerian

Describing UHC as a lifeline, Ohiri reiterated the NHIA’s focus on underserved populations. “Universal Health Coverage is not just an aspiration; it is a lifeline for every Nigerian. Regardless of socio-economic status, we must ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare, “he concluded.

He added that with focus on equity and innovation, NHIA is laying the foundation for a healthcare system that prioritizes the needs of Nigeria’s most underserved populations.

What You Should Know

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) ensures that all individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship. It encompasses the full spectrum of health services, including health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

The UHC 2030 initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), specifically Goal 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. By 2030, governments worldwide, including Nigeria, aim to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone.

Challenges in achieving UHC in Nigeria

High Out-of-Pocket Expenses: Many Nigerians still rely on personal funds for healthcare, making services unaffordable for low-income households.

Geographical Disparities: Rural areas often lack adequate healthcare infrastructure and professionals.

Limited Insurance Coverage: Despite ongoing efforts, a significant portion of the population remains uninsured.