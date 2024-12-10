The Republic of Indonesia has pledged US$ 30 million to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in its global immunisation efforts for the 2026–2030 period, known as “Gavi 6.0.”

This commitment marks Indonesia’s debut as a Gavi donor and the first-ever pledge from a middle-income country toward Gavi’s replenishment efforts for its next strategic phase.

Gavi emphasized that Indonesia’s pledge is a testament to the effectiveness of the Alliance’s focus on partnering with countries to build self-sustaining immunisation systems.

The contribution also underscores Indonesia’s global health leadership and championing of the critical role vaccines play in building healthier, safer, and more prosperous communities worldwide.

Indonesia’s journey with Gavi: From partner to donor

Indonesia’s immunisation story is one of transformation and progress. Over the course of 22 years of partnership with Gavi, the country has doubled the number of vaccines offered through its routine immunisation programme, reduced child mortality by four-fold, and has transitioned through all stages of Gavi support.

Now independently sustaining its immunisation efforts, Indonesia continues to receive some targeted support to ensure equitable access to high-impact vaccines, through Gavi’s flexible approach to partnering with middle-income countries.

The country’s evolution to becoming a Gavi donor showcases the impact sustained investment in health can have on a country’s future.

Global health leadership and advocacy

Professor José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board said we welcome with deep gratitude this pledge, as well as Indonesia’s continued commitment to championing the vital importance of immunisation in building a healthier, safer, and more equitable world.

“Indonesia’s extraordinary journey with Gavi underscores how sustainable investments in vaccines can transform lives, health systems, and countries,” he stated.

Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi emphasized that Indonesia’s contribution is a testament to the long-term impact of Gavi’s model and the strength of its partnerships.

“As a country that has achieved remarkable success with Gavi’s support, Indonesia is now paying it forward, ensuring other nations can benefit from the same life-saving interventions,” she said.

Gavi’s impact and future goals

Gavi has announced that it has immunised over 1.1 billion children since its establishment, saving more than 18 million lives and halving childhood mortality in the lower-income countries where it operates.

The Alliance also serves as a cornerstone for global health security, enabling countries to prevent and respond to infectious disease outbreaks effectively.

Looking ahead, Gavi aims to raise at least $9 billion for its next strategic period (2026–2030). The funds will be used to protect an estimated 500 million children and save an additional 8–9 million lives.

These initiatives are expected to generate over $100 billion in economic benefits for participating countries and drive $4 billion in co-financing for immunisation programmes, further strengthening health systems globally.

Indonesia’s commitment comes just a day after the European Union and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans to co-host a high-level pledging meeting in support of Gavi’s replenishment efforts for Gavi 6.0.

The event, set to take place in Brussels in early 2025, will bring together leaders from governments, partner organisations, vaccine manufacturers, civil society, and the private sector.

What you should know

Gavi 6.0 is the Vaccine Alliance’s new strategic phase for the period 2026-2030, with ambitious goals and a clear strategy aimed at continuing and expanding its global impact.

A key strategy is building stronger, more resilient health systems. Gavi 6.0 will focus on improving health infrastructure to ensure that countries can effectively deliver immunisation services and respond to health crises, like epidemics and pandemics.

Gavi aims to immunise at least 500 million children during the 2026-2030 period, ensuring that these children receive life-saving vaccines that can prevent deadly diseases.

The Alliance aims to save an additional 8–9 million lives by expanding access to vaccines, particularly in low-income countries where immunisation coverage has been historically insufficient.

One of the primary objectives is to reduce child mortality by increasing immunisation rates across the world, especially in the most vulnerable communities in lower-income and fragile countries.