The World Health Organization (WHO) has given its approval for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF to initiate the procurement of vaccines to combat mpox, despite the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) decision still pending.

In an official statement, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of swift action.

“While we anticipate the Emergency Use Listing decision in the coming weeks, I have given the green light for Gavi and UNICEF to begin vaccine procurement immediately. This step is vital to ensure that we are not delayed in our efforts to control this outbreak,” he stated.

This step is crucial for speeding up vaccine distribution to the most affected regions, laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive response once the EUL decision is finalized.

Dr. Ghebreyesus highlighted the long-standing challenges of mpox on the African continent and the renewed international focus on addressing the disease.

“Today, with the international community’s attention, we are better positioned to develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines,” he added.

A broader approach

Dr. Ghebreyesus emphasized that combating the mpox outbreak requires more than just deploying vaccines. While vaccines are a crucial element in controlling the disease, they are part of a broader strategy. To effectively manage the outbreak, several other critical measures are necessary.

Providing PCR machines for accurate testing and monitoring of the disease.

Increasing the healthcare workforce to ensure adequate staffing for patient care and management.

Equipping health workers with the latest knowledge and techniques for effective outbreak response.

Involving affected communities in planning and implementing response strategies to ensure interventions are culturally sensitive and effective.

Dr. Ghebreyesus emphasized, “The mpox outbreak highlights the critical need for a legally-binding international agreement to ensure a coordinated and fair response to pandemics. I urge all Member States to actively engage in these essential negotiations.’’

Back story

Nairametrics reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to decide on issuing an emergency use listing (EUL) for a mpox vaccine within the next three weeks after the recent submission of necessary data by the vaccine manufacturers.

The EUL process, established by WHO, aims to expedite the evaluation and authorization of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments during public health emergencies, allowing for faster access to essential medical interventions. It ensures these products meet safety and efficacy standards provides usage guidance and supports continued research and development.

The U.S. government has donated 10,000 doses of the mpox vaccine to Nigeria. The vaccine will be administered primarily to those most at risk, including close contacts of confirmed mpox cases and frontline healthcare workers, with provisions for reactive vaccination in other states as needed.