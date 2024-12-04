Nollywood’s latest sensation, A Ghetto Love Story, produced by comedian-turned-filmmaker Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has grossed an impressive ₦51 million across cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana.

The milestone was revealed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s West African distributor, in a celebratory post on Instagram.

The romantic drama garnered N22.3 million in its opening weekend alone, a testament to its widespread appeal and the strong buzz surrounding its release.

“A Ghetto Love Story is on top! This movie raked in over 22.3 million Naira at the box office this weekend. Thank you for showing this movie love and support,” FilmOne Entertainment shared in its announcement.

About the plot

Inspired by true events, A Ghetto Love Story is a deeply emotional narrative that explores the complexities of love amidst life’s harsh realities. Co-written and co-produced by Victoria ‘Mhiz Vic’ Eze, the film follows the story of Obinna (played by Akah Nnani) and Stella (portrayed by Beverly Osu), two lovers whose relationship is tested by the challenges of their environment.

The story is a vivid portrayal of resilience, navigating societal pressures and personal struggles while maintaining hope and love. At its core, the film reflects the universal themes of ambition, perseverance, and the pursuit of happiness in imperfect circumstances.

Basketmouth’s transition from comedy to filmmaking has drawn widespread acclaim, with many applauding his ability to craft a story that entertains while delivering poignant social commentary.

More insight

Praised for its authentic portrayal of ghetto life, A Ghetto Love Story has quickly established itself as a standout film, resonating with audiences and critics alike. Basketmouth’s foray into filmmaking has drawn commendation for transcending his comedic roots to deliver a thought-provoking and entertaining cinematic experience.

The movie also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring industry veterans and rising stars, including Patience Ozokwor, Wale Ojo, Chimezie Imo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Dorathy Bachor, Efe Irele, Ehiz Okoeguale, Dibor Adaobi, and Femi Jacobs.

The film’s success shows Nollywood’s growing prowess in delivering compelling, commercially successful stories that resonate with diverse audiences. It also marks a promising beginning for Basketmouth as he transitions into filmmaking, showcasing his versatility and storytelling acumen.

Currently showing in cinemas across Nigeria, A Ghetto Love Story continues to attract viewers with its layered narrative, emotional depth, and vibrant portrayal of love and life in the ghetto. This milestone cements the film as a standout production in 2024, highlighting Nollywood’s continued rise on the global cinematic stage.