Comedy has become one of the biggest subsets of the entertainment industry in Nigeria alongside music. Today, comedians are being listed among billionaires in Nigeria as the comedy business continues to boom.

Suffice it to say that a major tool to the success of comedy today is the internet. Just as YouTube recently disclosed that artists on the platform, Nigerian comedians inclusive, had earned $50 billion in the last 3 years, social media platforms are providing opportunities for comedians to expand their fan base and make more money.

One such platform is Instagram, which can be best described as the nest of entertainers. Both old and young comedians have understood the power of this platform and are leveraging it to enhance their careers.

Nairametrics takes a look at the popularity of Nigerian comedians on Instagram judging by the number of their followers on that single platform and here are the top 10 most-followed comedians as of October 2022.

1. AY (Ayodeji Makun)

Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known by his stage name A.Y, is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer, and movie director. AY is popular for his AY LIVE comedy show hosting across major cities in Nigeria and abroad. As of this month, AY is the most-followed comedian on Instagram with 12.5 million followers.

2. Broda Shaggi (Samuel Perry)

Samuel Animashaun Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, songwriter and musician. He is notable for his satirical plays, which he shares on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms. He began comedy acts many years back while in the university and made a great deal of characters before he later settled on the name of Broda Shaggi. He is currently one of the most-followed comedians on Instagram with 10.9 million followers in his bag.

3. Basketmouth (Bright Okpocha)

Bright Okpocha, popularly known by his stage name Basketmouth, is a Nigerian comedian and actor. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Basketmouth Uncensored across the globe. He is believed to be one of the billionaires in the comedy business in Nigeria as of today. Basketmouth takes his comedy business seriously and apart from that, he makes more money from endorsement deals with several brands in the country. His followership base on Instagram currently stands at 8.3 million.

4. Cute Abiola (Abdulgafar Ahmad)

Popularly known as Cute Abiola, Abdulgafar Ahmad is an online content creator and comic actor. Cute Abiola became a household name in 2015 and has featured in several comedy skits and movies. Aside from his comedy business, Cute Abiola is also naval personnel. Combining the two professions has, however, landed him in trouble a couple of times. He currently has 5 million followers on Instagram.

5. Woli Agba (Ayo Ajewole)

Ayo Ajewole, professionally known as Woli Agba, is a comedian and also a gospel singer. He plays his comedy role alongside Olamide Oladimeji also known as Dele Omo Woli, Tunde Bolumole, Micheal Allen and others, Ajewole is the founder and Daddy G.O. of Instagram Parish Ministry (IPM). Ajewole is followed on Instagram by 4.6 million people.

6. Lasisi Elenu (Nosa Afolabi)

Nosa Afolabi, better known as Lasisi Elenu, is a Nigerian comedian, actor, compere from Offa, Kwara in Nigeria. One of Africa’s most popular influencers, he is known for his skits with a ‘wide mouth’ disguise filter during performances and on social media. He is one of the most-followed Nigerian comedians on Instagram with 4.3 million followers as of this October.

7. Taaooma (Apaokagi Maryam)

Maryam Apaokagi, known professionally as Taaooma, is a Nigerian comedienne, content creator, cinematographer, and social media influencer. She currently serves as the CEO, and founder of Chop Tao, a food company, and directs for The Greenade Company, a cinematography firm. With 4.1 million followers, Taaooma is among the most-followed Nigerian comedians on Instagram.

8. Sydney Talker (Sydney Egere)

Sydney Egere, popularly known as Sydney Talker, is a Nigerian-based social media influencer, comedian, and Instagram star. He is one of the most influential Instagram comedian whose hilarious comedy skits have earned him a place in the entertainment industry. It is, therefore, not surprising that he has 4.1 million people following him on Instagram.

9. Bovi (Bovi Ugboma)

Bovi Ugboma, who goes by the stage name Bovi is known for his show Bovi: Man on Fire. In addition, he has collaborated with other great comedians from different parts of the world. The Benin City native began his career in April 2007 and won Most Popular Comedian in 2021. He is known for his popular word “Akpos.” Bovi is also a Nollywood actor but is currently a full-time comedian. Bovi is currently followed by 3.9 million people on Instagram.

10. Tatafo (Helen Paul)

Helen Paul is a Nigerian comedian, singer, and actress. She is also a stand-up comedian, known as Tatafo, characterized by a voice range that makes her sound like a child. The comedienne was earlier this year appointed as a lecturer at the Heart International Bible University, United States of America. Yet, she continues to entertain her fans on Instagram where she currently has 3.2 million followers.