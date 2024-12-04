The Lagos State Government has sealed Blessed Happy Homes Superstore at 6th Avenue, 13th Road, FESTAC Town, for selling expired Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products and violating health and safety regulations.

This action was carried out by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring consumer safety and well-being.

The disclosure of the store’s closure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Wahab’s post explained that the LASCOPA team had identified several expired products on the shelves, which included items that could pose serious health risks to consumers.

“The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (@lasgcopa) seals Blessed Happy Homes Superstore at 6th Avenue, 13th Road, Festac Town, for selling expired products, violating health and safety regulations, putting customers at risk, and engaging in practices that compromise consumer well-being,” the post read in part.

The post also included a video showing LASCOPA officials using red spray paint to mark the supermarket, signaling its immediate closure.

Details of the inspection and legal consequences

In the video, Afolabi Solebo, the General Manager of LASCOPA, provided a detailed account of the inspection conducted by the agency on November 22, 2024.

According to him, during the inspection, LASCOPA’s monitoring and enforcement department discovered a significant number of expired products on the store’s shelves, including baby food items that had expired as far back as 2023. This alarming discovery prompted the agency to take swift action to ensure public safety and prevent further harm.

Solebo further explained that the supermarket’s management had been invited to LASCOPA’s office to clarify the situation, but they failed to respond to the agency’s request. As a result, LASCOPA had no choice but to seek a court order to seal the store.

He reiterated that the owner of the supermarket would face legal prosecution for violating consumer protection laws. This action highlights the Lagos State Government’s commitment to upholding consumer rights and maintaining high standards in businesses operating within the state.

Solebo also used the opportunity to advise Lagos residents to remain vigilant when shopping, emphasizing the importance of checking expiry dates and product information before making purchases.

He assured the public that LASCOPA’s enforcement efforts would continue and that more awareness campaigns would be rolled out in the coming months. The agency’s focus on consumer education and protection will extend beyond November 2024, with the aim of reducing the prevalence of unsafe products in the market.