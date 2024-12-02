The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have emphasized the massive economic benefits of strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) measures globally.

According to their latest report, urgent action to improve IPC could save up to $112 billion annually in healthcare costs while generating $124 billion in economic gains each year.

The report states that nearly five years since COVID-19 was first reported, a new global report on infection prevention and control (IPC) shows there has been slow progress in addressing critical gaps to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

A large proportion of HAIs can be prevented with improved IPC practices and basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, which are also a highly cost-effective “best buy” to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in health-care settings.

This report, launched at a G7 side-event hosted by Italy, provides a baseline assessment for policymakers, IPC professionals, health care workers and stakeholders to guide action.

The report finds that though 71% of countries now have an active IPC programme, just 6% met all of the WHO IPC minimum requirements in 2023-2024.

“This is well behind the target of more than 90% by 2030 set in the WHO Global action plan and monitoring framework on IPC,” It reveals.

Disparities in infection risks between low- and high-income countries

The report also highlights that patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have up to 20 times higher risk of acquiring infections during health-care delivery than in high-income countries (HICs).

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with outbreaks of Ebola, Marburg and mpox are the most dramatic demonstrations of how pathogens can spread rapidly and be amplified in healthcare settings.

“These healthcare-associated infections are a daily threat in every hospital and clinic, not only during epidemics and pandemics.”

“Every country can and must do more to prevent infections in health facilities, and control them when they strike,” he said.

HAIs prolong hospital stays and result in complications such as sepsis and in some cases disability or death.

Addressing HAIs through improved IPC is also critical to reduce the risk of AMR, as recent estimates indicate that 136 million antibiotic-resistant HAIs occur each year.

The report found that health-care facilities face significant financial and resource challenges, including a lack of IPC professionals and budgets, especially in LMICs. “Nearly a quarter of countries reported shortages in their supply of personal protective equipment in 2023.”

Potential lives saved and economic gains by 2050

However, the new data from the WHO and OECD reveals that up to 3.5 million patients could die annually from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) unless urgent action is taken.

Adding that strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) measures at all levels is essential to reducing these fatalities.

According to modeling estimates, implementing IPC interventions at the point of care in health facilities, coordinated by Ministries of Health or established networks, could prevent up to 821,000 deaths each year by 2050.

“These measures could also lead to annual healthcare savings of up to $112 billion and generate economic benefits of approximately $124 billion,” It emphasized.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage and Life Course stated that WHO is committed to supporting countries to ensure that by 2030, everyone accessing and providing health care is safe from HAIs.

“Meeting all IPC minimum requirements at the national and healthcare-facility levels must be a priority for every country to protect patients and healthcare workers and prevent unnecessary suffering,” he said.