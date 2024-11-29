China and Nigeria are set to deepen their bilateral relationship through an ambitious partnership focused on renewable energy, smart city development, and critical infrastructure projects.

This was made known by Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA). Speaking on the sidelines of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) Exhibition in Abuja, Fang highlighted the potential of the collaboration to address Nigeria’s pressing energy challenges while promoting sustainable urban development. The move underscores the enduring relationship between the two nations, which dates back to 1991.

“The collaboration will leverage China’s advanced technologies and Nigeria’s abundant resources to create a sustainable energy framework that will benefit both nations,” Fang said, emphasizing its transformative potential for Nigeria’s energy sector and the broader economy.

Fang outlined plans to deploy advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize infrastructure and automate urban systems. Renewable energy projects, including investments in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, are set to align with global transitions towards cleaner energy solutions.

“The focus on renewable energy will enhance energy access across Nigeria, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and fostering economic growth,” Fang noted. He also stressed the integration of digital technologies into smart city projects to improve urban management and elevate the quality of life for residents.

What to know

Highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, stated that the collaboration aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This initiative seeks to position Nigeria as a pivotal hub for West Africa, unlocking significant socio-economic opportunities.

“Nigeria’s large population and its robust economic ties with China present a unique opportunity to accelerate development in renewable energy and infrastructure,” Tegbe remarked. He lauded the partnership’s potential to drive innovation and capacity building in critical sectors.

The CAETE Exhibition featured over 100 Chinese firms showcasing their expertise in infrastructure and energy. Key participants included Power China, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), China Harbour Engineering, and Guangxi LiuGong Machinery. These firms demonstrated China’s readiness to invest and collaborate on transformative projects in Nigeria.

Mr. Xia Hao, Deputy Dean of the School of Economics and Trade at Hunan University, highlighted Nigeria’s status as a critical economic partner in Africa, with vast potential to benefit from China’s technological advancements and investments.

This partnership marks a significant step in fostering sustainable development, leveraging technology and innovation to address Nigeria’s developmental needs while strengthening its ties with China.

Backstory

Earlier Nairametrics reported that the growing trade volume between Nigeria and China, reached $22.6 billion in 2023, marking one of the highest trade exchanges in Africa.

VP Kashim Shettima shared this during a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Mr. Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima emphasized that Nigeria’s trade relations with China are growing annually by 33%, demonstrating resilience even as the Nigerian economy continues to recover. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting and strengthening this partnership, describing the bilateral relationship as deeply cherished.

Reflecting on the long-standing ties between the two nations, Shettima noted that Nigeria and China have enjoyed warm bilateral relations for over 53 years, dating back to 1971.