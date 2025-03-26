Newton Ovie, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Sector Skills Council for Agriculture (SSC4A), has emphasized the critical role of renewable energy in transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly for rural farmers.

In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Ovie highlighted how sustainable energy solutions could eliminate post-harvest losses, ensure year-round farming, and improve food security across the country.

According to him, “Renewable energy can reduce energy costs, ensure year-round farming, and finally eliminate post-harvest losses. Once this is achieved, we can be assured of a boost in food production that is reflected across the value-chain till it gets to the final consumer.”

Nairametrics: Can you provide an overview of the current energy landscape in Nigeria’s rural areas, particularly as it relates to agriculture?

Ovie: Nigeria’s rural energy landscape is heavily reliant on local and environmentally unfriendly means of energy, such as firewood and charcoal, with limited access to electricity.

Most rural farmers still depend on small petrol and diesel generators to power their irrigation systems (i.e. where irrigation exists), processing equipment, and storage facilities.

The National grid is no longer balanced; it barely reaches these areas, and even when it does, power supply is highly unreliable. This lack of stable electricity significantly affects productivity, post-harvest storage, and processing in the agricultural sector.

Let’s take, for instance, some places in Kano and Jigawa, where rice milling is a major economic activity; many processors spend a substantial portion of their income on diesel to run their mills.

If you also check some communities in Benue state, tomato farmers struggle with post-harvest losses due to a lack of cold storage powered by reliable electricity.

The high cost of fuel further reduces farmers’ profit margins, making agricultural activities more expensive and less efficient.

Nairametrics: What role does renewable energy play in the agricultural sector, and how does it align with the goals of the Sector Skills Council for Agriculture (SSC4A)?

Ovie: Renewable energy has a critical role to play in improving agricultural productivity and reducing post-harvest losses in Nigeria. This is the reason I have been canvassing for the inclusion of agriculture in the Energy Transition Plan. It is a misnomer to only pick Power, Cooking, Transport, Industry, and Oil and Gas for the ETP and neglect agriculture, which, as a single sector, contributes the highest to the GDP of Nigeria and employs about 70% of labour.

Now, let’s take for instance, solar-powered irrigation – it provides farmers with a cost-effective and sustainable way to access water for year-round farming, particularly in dry regions like the North. Do you know what impact this can have on combating food security?

How about biogas technology, which can turn agricultural waste into energy for processing activities, reducing reliance on expensive and polluting fossil fuels?

For the Sector Skill Council for Agriculture (SSC4A), which is focused on enhancing skill development and workforce capacity in agriculture, renewable energy aligns with its goal of equipping farmers and agribusinesses with the necessary knowledge and tools to improve efficiency.

We believe that when we integrate renewable energy into agricultural training programs, we can help farmers reduce costs and increase productivity sustainably.

Nairametrics: How would you describe the level of awareness and adoption of renewable energy technologies among rural farmers and agribusinesses in Nigeria?

Ovie: Well, you can say awareness of renewable energy is growing, but to be very frank, the adoption remains low. I think it can be attributed to several implementation challenges. Many farmers have heard about solar irrigation, cold storage, and biogas, but only a small percentage have been able to implement these technologies.

In places like Nasarawa, the Kiguna community has benefited from a solar minigrid-powered cold room that aids fishers and traders in reducing post-harvest losses and increasing profits; Ecotutu, a Nigerian cleantech company, also launched a solar-powered dual-purpose 3.75-ton capacity cold room in Sabongida market, Nasarawa State, to tackle post-harvest losses. Kaduna, on the other hand, has had ColdHubs, with support from Heifer International, commissioning a 100-ton solar-powered cold room for fruit and vegetable storage and preservation in the Dan Magaji Fruit and Vegetable Market and Aggregation Centre, Zaria.

These are a few isolated examples; however, widespread adoption is still hindered by cost and lack of technical knowledge.

Most farmers are often skeptical about the efficiency and durability of renewable energy solutions, partly due to poor sensitization and limited successful case studies within their communities. I can also say that for most farmers, it is better the devil you know than the angel you don’t, as many still rely on traditional energy sources because they are familiar with them, despite the long-term economic burden they impose.

Nairametrics: What are the major challenges hindering the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Nigeria’s rural agricultural communities?

Ovie: As I mentioned earlier, the primary challenges include high initial costs, lack of financing options, inadequate technical expertise, and limited infrastructure. Many rural farmers operate on thin profit margins and cannot afford the upfront investment required for solar-powered irrigation or biogas digesters. Imagine a smallholder farmer spending around 1 million Naira at a minimum to install solar panels on his farm. Ordinarily, if the farmer had access to loans or grants, it would have been possible, but for renewable energy projects in agriculture, funding is scarce, making it difficult for smallholder farmers to make the switch.

Another issue is maintenance—many solar systems installed in rural areas have failed due to poor installation and a lack of trained technicians to service them. You can also add vandalism or theft of solar panels, where it is installed. Finally, weak government policies and inconsistent incentives discourage private sector investment in rural renewable energy projects.

Nairametrics: How do issues like funding, infrastructure, and technical expertise affect the implementation of renewable energy projects in rural areas?

Ovie: Funding is the biggest barrier. I can say it is the ‘koko’ of the matter. Many farmers and agribusinesses cannot afford the initial cost of setting up renewable energy systems, and financial institutions are often unwilling to provide loans due to perceived risks. This affects agribusinesses a lot, and in fact, it is one of the reasons why we have the problem of mechanization in Nigeria.

Let me digress a little. Did you know that Nigeria has around 70 million hectares of land available for farming, and only 5,000 tractors are functional in the country? Do you think agribusinesses don’t want to use tractors? They do, but funding for pre-upstream activities, which includes renewable energy, is considered risky by financiers.

Just last week, I invited the finance team of The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc.) and together with our development partners – UNESCO, FAO and ILO; we were looking at ways where we can support (by providing linkages and end-to-end support services) NIRSAL to deploy its 75% credit guarantee available within the mechanization financing framework to farmers and agribusinesses in Nigeria.

It is ready to roll out, and some agribusinesses, cooperatives, and farmers will key in especially for this rainy season. Let me also add that poor road networks and a lack of skilled labor further hinder the deployment of renewable energy. In cases where these projects are implemented, the lack of technical expertise for proper maintenance leads to frequent breakdowns, discouraging further investment. I posit that there is a need for a holistic view to come up with adaptable solutions that tick all the boxes.

Nairametrics: What are the potential economic and environmental benefits of adopting renewable energy in Nigeria’s agricultural sector?

Ovie: You see, economically, renewable energy can significantly reduce operating costs for farmers by providing cheaper and more reliable power sources. Solar irrigation can cut down on fuel costs, while solar-powered cold storage can help reduce post-harvest losses, increasing farmers’ earnings.

On the other hand, adopting renewable energy reduces carbon emissions from petrol and diesel generators and will benefit the environment. It also promotes sustainability by reducing deforestation, particularly in areas where firewood is still a primary energy source.

Nairametrics: How can renewable energy solutions improve productivity and livelihoods for smallholder farmers in rural areas?

Ovie: Do you know that with reliable power, farmers can extend their farming seasons, process their produce efficiently, and store perishable goods for longer periods? For example, in Sokoto and Katsina, solar-powered drip irrigation can allow farmers to cultivate vegetables even during the dry season, leading to higher yields and increased income.

Nairametrics: Are there specific renewable energy technologies (e.g., solar-powered irrigation, biogas, or wind energy) that you believe hold the most promise for Nigeria’s rural agricultural sector?

Ovie: Yes, solar-powered irrigation and cold storage systems have the highest potential. Dependence on rain-fed agriculture and post-harvest losses rank high as major reasons for food insecurity in Nigeria.

So, if you can tick those two and solve them, Nigeria will go far in the race to achieve food security. I can also say that Biogas technology is promising, especially for poultry and livestock farms that produce large amounts of organic waste.

Nairametrics: How is SSC4A collaborating with other stakeholders, such as private sector players, NGOs, and international organizations, to drive renewable energy adoption in rural areas?

Ovie: SSC4A is 70% private sector-led, as it involves the private sector hugely. So, we have the private and public sectors, regulatory bodies like the National Board for Technical Education, trade associations, NGOs, and development partners as members.

Our major concern right now is creating National Occupational Standards, which can be further distilled into training programs on renewable energy for farmers and agripreneurs.

This, we believe, will go a long way to drive adoption in rural areas. I can also mention that we are actively working with UNESCO’s Better Education for Africa’s Rise Project (BEAR III) to drive change within the skills and agro-processing niche, and the utilization of renewable energy solutions comes to bear here.

We are also open to working with local and international organizations, private solar energy companies, and financiers. We believe that more collaborations with reputable partners can also help to provide succor that can reduce the cost burden on smallholder farmers.

Nairametrics: How is SSC4A working to build the capacity of local technicians and entrepreneurs to install, maintain, and repair renewable energy systems?

Ovie: SSC4A is actively integrating renewable energy training into its agricultural skill development programs. We are in talks with the Sector Skill Council on Power, and open to more talks with organizations as our goal is to equip young technicians with hands-on skills to install and maintain solar irrigation systems, biogas plants, and other renewable energy solutions.

Nairametrics: Are there any educational campaigns or programs aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of renewable energy in rural communities?

Ovie: Well, at the moment, SSC4A is actively preparing and publishing content for the ARCN (Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria) TV to raise awareness on this subject matter. We are also using this opportunity to inform all other stakeholders in agriculture to raise awareness on the benefits of renewable energy to farmers and farming communities.

We also call on the Government to reconsider including agriculture as part of its multi-pronged strategy in the Energy Transition Plan. Otherwise, we will be moving one step forward and 10 steps backward.

Nairametrics: What is your vision for the integration of renewable energy into Nigeria’s agricultural sector over the next 5–10 years?

Ovie: The goal is to see renewable energy become like pure water, as they say in local parlance. It should be mainstream in agricultural practices, ensuring that smallholder farmers have access to affordable and sustainable power. This would improve food security, reduce waste, and enhance climate resilience.

Nairametrics: How do you see renewable energy contributing to Nigeria’s broader goals of food security, climate resilience, and sustainable development?

It also aligns with climate goals by reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable land use. I am certain that with the right investments, renewable energy can help transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape into a wonder to behold, making it more productive and resilient.

Nairametrics: Thank you so much for your time.