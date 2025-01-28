President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal energy access by 2030, emphasizing the government’s target of increasing renewable energy to constitute 50% of the national energy mix.

This was disclosed during his participation at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Tuesday.

Speaking on Nigeria’s energy aspirations, Tinubu said: “ We are committed to expanding and fast-tracking universal energy access for Nigerians by 2030. This will involve increasing electricity access, boosting clean cooking solutions for 227M people and expanding our renewable energy to 50% of the energy mix amongst others.”

The Mission 300 Summit brought together African leaders, international energy stakeholders, and development partners, with a shared goal of fostering collaborations to address Africa’s energy deficits.

Tinubu stated Nigeria’s leadership role in advancing renewable energy solutions and its strategic policies designed to attract investment in the sector.

Nigeria’s Push for Clean Energy Investments

Earlier at the summit, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, delivered the keynote address during an exclusive dinner.

Addressing selected investors and development partners on Sunday evening, the Honourable Minister highlighted Nigeria’s electricity sector as a prime opportunity for investment, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, clean energy goals, and achieving universal energy access under the “Mission 300” initiative.

Edun demonstrated the government’s initiatives, which include reforms in the power sector, renewable energy incentives, and the prioritization of grid and off-grid solutions to ensure equitable energy distribution.

Ambitious Goals Under Mission 300

The Mission 300 initiative is an ambitious Africa-wide strategy aimed at providing reliable energy to 300 million people by 2030. Nigeria has aligned its energy agenda with this goal, leveraging international partnerships to finance renewable projects and build infrastructure.

President Tinubu’s administration has emphasized a multi-pronged approach, focusing on:

Boosting electricity access : Accelerating investments in grid expansion, off-grid solutions, and mini-grid systems to electrify underserved areas.

Expanding renewable energy: Transitioning to a 50% renewable energy mix to reduce carbon emissions, increase energy security, and create jobs.

Expanding access to affordable and clean energy for over 227 million people, reducing health risks and environmental degradation associated with traditional fuels. Boosting electricity access : Accelerating investments in grid expansion, off-grid solutions, and mini-grid systems to electrify underserved areas.

: Accelerating investments in grid expansion, off-grid solutions, and mini-grid systems to electrify underserved areas. Expanding renewable energy: Transitioning to a 50% renewable energy mix to reduce carbon emissions, increase energy security, and create jobs.

Partnering for Progress

Tinubu’s address called for robust international partnerships to finance and implement Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

He urged global stakeholders to collaborate with Nigeria to scale clean energy projects, improve infrastructure, and ensure equitable access for all Nigerians.