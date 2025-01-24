The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the NEXTGEN RESCO Programme to empower 60 young Nigerians in the renewable energy sector.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), and the Ecological Innovation Empowerment Initiative (EIEI).

According to the REA in a press statement, the programme will help nurture a new generation of skilled professionals who will contribute to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s renewable energy industry.

“The program is now open for application to young prospective Nigerians, the 12-month long programme offers 60 successful applicants a unique opportunity to gain quality industry knowledge, learn from industry experts and collaborate with key stakeholders in the energy sector,” the agency stated.

Graduates of the 12-month NEXTGEN RESCO Programme will be equipped to secure roles in Nigeria’s private sector, utilizing the skills gained during the training.

“Upon the successful completion of the 12-month programme, the NEXTGen RESCO Cohorts will have the opportunity to secure active roles in private sector companies in Nigeria, optimizing the skills garnered from the NEXT GEN RESCO Programme,” the statement read.

Programme details and eligibility criteria

The NEXTGEN RESCO Programme will offer a comprehensive training experience, including renewable energy systems, leadership development, and practical exposure to real-world challenges in the sector.

Successful participants will be equipped with the skills necessary to secure roles in private sector companies and contribute to the country’s clean energy goals.

The eligibility criteria for the programme are designed to ensure equal opportunities for all applicants.

Candidates must be graduates with a CGPA of 3.5 or above, possess a maximum of two years of post-graduate experience, and demonstrate strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

Female applicants are highly encouraged to apply, and candidates currently serving in Abuja are also eligible.

To apply interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official NEXTGEN RESCO Programme website.

More insights

The NEXTGEN RESCO Programme is a strategic move by the Federal Government to equip the next generation of leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to drive the growth of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector. It will provide successful applicants with an intensive training experience, covering both technical aspects of renewable energy systems and leadership development.

They would also gain hands-on experience with leading companies in the sector and have the opportunity to network with industry professionals.

The programme also supports the objectives of the 2023 Electricity Act, which was passed by President Tinubu to optimize Nigeria’s renewable energy projects and foster multi-stakeholder collaboration.