Africa could generate up to 5.4 million new energy sector jobs by 2050 if it transitions to a fully renewable energy system.

This is according to a new report titled ‘African Energy Leadership: The Case for 100% Renewable Energy’, which was released on Thursday in collaboration with the Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney (UTS-ISF), at the ongoing June climate meeting (SB62) in Bonn, Germany.

The report argues that a 100% renewable energy future for Africa is not only achievable but also the most affordable, healthiest, and most equitable path to the continent’s development.

“If Africa continues its business-as-usual development, our projection is that an extra 3.2 million energy sector jobs would be added by 2050, with 2.1 million of these jobs in the renewable energy sector. If existing climate pledges are followed through, then 4 million energy sector jobs (including 3.5 million in renewables) would be added by 2050, while a system based fully on renewable energy by 2050 would add an extra 5.4 million jobs,” the report noted.

Solar PV to be main future power supply

According to the report, solar PV is expected to be the main pillar of the future power supply, complemented by the contributions of wind energy and some bioenergy.

“A 100% renewable energy scenario requires dynamic growth in new capacities for renewable heat and power generation, with a significant role for communities in the development and operation of regional and/or community-owned renewable power projects,” the report stated.

“Africa has an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog the dirty and obsolete energy systems of the past towards more modern, people-centred, decentralised renewable energy systems. This is also the path to a future where global warming is limited to below 1.5°C,” the report stated further.

The report further stated that building off-grid renewable generation and storage support should be prioritized to widen energy access.

“This can best be achieved by moving away from outmoded models based on centralised infrastructure, towards a more inclusive, people-centred energy system. This should emphasize cooperative approaches, including shared standards, innovative grid designs, and strategies for managing demand. Ownership models that engage producers and consumers alike can democratize access to energy, fostering social equity and economic opportunity,” the report stated.

What you should know

In February 2025, the Nigerian government unveiled a plan to provide electricity to 25 million Nigerians within the next three years.

Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu stated that different solutions would be deployed based on regional and infrastructural needs:

30 million Nigerians will receive electricity via isolated mini-grids.

1.5 million Nigerians will be connected through interconnected mini-grids.

12 million Nigerians will benefit from mesh grids and standalone home systems.

This diversified approach is expected to accelerate electrification efforts while ensuring sustainability and efficiency.