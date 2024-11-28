President Bola Tinubu has urged international investors, particularly from France, to explore Nigeria’s untapped opportunities in food security, solid minerals, energy, and education.

According to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy,

Tinubu made the call during a state visit to France, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais de l’Élysée.

Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s agricultural potential and invited French businesses to join initiatives aimed at bolstering food security.

“Nigeria’s financial sector is evolving and flourishing. We are also creating grounds for investment in Nigeria’s economy for French nationals, especially in the area of food security.

“It is our responsibility to put together a food security program for the private sector to come and invest in the country.

“We are working on stability and we are getting closer and closer, but we can do better and better,” the President stated.

Tinubu added that the government is working to ensure stability and economic growth for foreign direct investment (FDI).

He also highlighted the broader vision of combating hunger, saying, “A starved nation will not care about the weather or environment, and in the 21st Century, no child should go to bed hungry.”

Untapped opportunities in solid minerals and Energy

Tinubu called for collaborative efforts to unlock Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

“We should de-risk the opportunities in the solid minerals.

“We have the potential and we have agreed on a deeper and deeper relationship,” he noted.

Additionally, the President explained that the blue economy, particularly fisheries, is a significant area for investment.

“In Lagos, we have tamed the Atlantic Ocean. Fisheries represent an important investment opportunity,” he added.

The President tied education reforms to national development, urging French collaboration to enhance skills training for Nigeria’s youth.

“We have a vibrant youth population that is ready to be trained in various areas of entrepreneurship and development,” Tinubu remarked.

Citing the benefits of a well-fed and educated population, he suggested simple yet impactful interventions like providing schoolchildren with a glass of milk to encourage attendance and retention.

Strengthening security

On regional security, Tinubu called for collective action against terrorism, highlighting the importance of Nigeria-France cooperation in addressing migration challenges and bolstering peace across West Africa.

“Nigeria is a partner in progress. We are ready to partner with France so that we can have security operations that will stop the challenge of migration,” he noted.

President Emmanuel Macron described Tinubu’s visit as pivotal to advancing bilateral relations. He emphasized France’s commitment to collaborative growth in sectors such as solid minerals and creative industries.

“We will work together for collective, global success. Nigeria is a great country in Africa with untapped potential, and we are confident in your visionary leadership,” Macron said.

Earlier, Macron announced plans to encourage further French investments in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, aligning with presentations by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake.

What you should know

President Tinubu’s visit underscores Nigeria’s ambition to attract foreign investments while addressing critical challenges in food security, education, and regional stability.

With growing international partnerships, the country is positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s economic transformation.

This collaborative approach, coupled with domestic reforms, is expected to create opportunities that will benefit Nigeria’s vibrant and youthful population.