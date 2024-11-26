The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) wrapped up the trading session on November 26, 2024, in positive territory, inching up by a modest 13.61 points to close at 97,639.88.

This marked a slight gain of 0.01%, reflecting a subtle but steady uptick in the market.

However, despite this upward movement in the index, trading volume saw a dip, falling by 17.75% from the previous day’s total of 671 million shares to 552 million shares on Tuesday.

Market capitalization remained unchanged at N59.1 trillion, and the total number of trades executed stood at 9,305, indicating a steady level of activity despite the decrease in volume.

Among the top gainers, HMCALL emerged as the standout performer, surging by 9.98% to take the top spot. SUNUASSUR followed closely with a 9.80% jump, while JAPAULGOLD rounded out the top three with a gain of 9.72%.

On the downside, MULTIVERSE led the decliners, shedding 9.92% of its value, while TANTALIZER trailed just behind, dropping by 9.30%.

Notably, HMCALL and TANTALIZER were the most actively traded stocks of the day, underscoring sustained investor interest despite the overall drop in trading volumes.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,639.88 points

Previous ASI: 97,626.27 points

Day Change: +0.01%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.58%

Volume Traded: 552 million shares

Deals: 9,305

Top 5 gainers

HMCALL: up 9.98% to N6.17

SUNUASSUR: up 9.80% to N3.81

JAPAULGOLD: up 9.72% to N2.37

PRESTIGE: up 9.64% to N0.91

NEIMETH: up 9.55% to N2.18

Top 5 losers

MULTIVERSE: down 9.92% to N5.90

TANTALIZER: down 9.30% to N1.17

UPDCREIT: down 9.01% to N5.05

UNIVINSURE: down 5.88% to N0.32

RTBRISCOE: down 5.67% to N2.66

Trading volume

The Nigerian equities market experienced a decline in trading activity, with trading volume falling by 17.75%. A total of 552 million shares were exchanged, down from 671 million shares in the previous session.

HMCALL led the day’s trading with a dominant 177.1 million shares changing hands, securing its position as the most actively traded stock.

TANTALIZER followed closely with 36.9 million shares traded, while UBA recorded 29.5 million shares.

Other notable contributors included PRESTIGE with 28.5 million shares and FBNH, which completed the top five with 21.5 million shares traded.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, HMCALL again took the lead, driving transactions worth an impressive N1.0 billion. WAPCO followed with N978.6 million in trade value, signaling ongoing investor interest in the stock.

UBA and MTNN also attracted significant attention, contributing N947.3 million and N781.7 million to the day’s total value, respectively. FBNH rounded out the top five, generating N536.2 million in transactions.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

Among the SWOOT stocks, which have market capitalizations above N1 trillion, OANDO stood out as the only decliner, advancing by 3.46%.

The FUGAZ group, consisting of FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, saw a mixed performance.

ACCESSCORP and UBA declined by 1.74% and 1.55%, respectively, while ZENITH and GTCO posted gains of 0.93% and 0.47%.

FBNH remained unchanged, showing no price movement during the session.

Outlook

Despite a modest 0.01% uptick in the market, optimism for a rebound remains strong. With solid third-quarter earnings from various sectors and sustained investor interest, the Nigerian equities market is expected to maintain upward momentum in the coming sessions.