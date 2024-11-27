President Bola Tinubu has nominated three new members to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) board: Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired Federal High Court judge; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State; and Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River.

These nominations bring the CCB’s 10-member board to full capacity, with the newly nominated members set to join the seven already serving, pending Senate confirmation.

The nominations are aimed at filling existing vacancies and strengthening the Bureau’s capacity to promote transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public service.

The announcement was contained in a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on Tuesday via his official X account. The nominees will officially assume their roles once the Senate assents to their appointments.

“In a move to enhance oversight mechanisms, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). The announcement was made in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President

“The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court,” the statement read in part.

The statement further highlighted that President Tinubu had previously sworn in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello, on October 23, 2024.

The current board members include Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E.J. Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy. Other members are Mr. Bulus I. Zephaniah and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale, bringing diverse expertise to the Bureau’s leadership.

What you should know about the Code of Conduct Bureau

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is a Federal Executive Body established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to uphold public morality and ensure accountability in governance.

Its origins trace back to the military regime of General Murtala Mohammed, who appointed Alhaji Isa Kaita as Chairman. However, the Bureau became operational in 1988 under General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration, with a 10-member board led by Late Canon H. Mohammed. Decree 1 of 1989 provided the legal foundation for the CCB and its tribunal.

Initially introduced in the 1979 Constitution during Nigeria’s Second Republic, the Code of Conduct provision lists ethical standards for public officers.

Although efforts to legislate the Bureau stalled during the Murtala/Obasanjo administration, its legal mandate was fully established in 1989. The provision has since been retained in subsequent constitutions, including the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The CCB’s mandate includes receiving and examining asset declarations by public officers, ensuring compliance with ethical standards, investigating breaches, and referring violations to the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Empowered by the Constitution and the CCB Act, the Bureau promotes transparency, investigates misconduct, and ensures public officers adhere to the highest standards of morality and accountability in governance.