The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Ministry of Power, has signed a $500 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Bank for the implementation of the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project across 25 states.

The initiative aims to enhance dam safety, improve water resource management, and boost hydropower and irrigation systems nationwide.

The signing ceremony, held in Abuja on Tuesday, was attended by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, and the Ministry of Power, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project.

“The 500 million dollars World Bank SPIN project aims to enhance dam safety and improve water resource management for hydropower and irrigation across 25 states,” the NAN report read in part.

Prof. Joseph Utsev described the SPIN project as pivotal to boosting food production, creating jobs, and strengthening Nigeria’s economy.

He commended the World Bank as a trusted partner in the country’s development, highlighting the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project, which concludes in January 2025, as a foundation for innovative solutions in water and agriculture.

As Chairman of the SPIN Preparatory Team, Utsev reaffirmed the ministries’ and partners’ full commitment to the project’s success, expressing confidence in its potential to address Nigeria’s irrigation needs and deliver significant benefits to citizens.

“We are confident that the SPIN project will build on this legacy by boosting food production and meeting the irrigation needs of our growing population,” he added.

“Our collective efforts have brought us to this significant moment, and I am confident that SPIN will deliver the tangible benefits Nigerians are eagerly anticipating,” he said.

The 25 beneficiary states include Benue, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Niger, Gombe, Sokoto, Enugu, Bauchi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Kebbi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Abia, Kwara, Imo, Taraba, Kano, Delta, Osun, Jigawa, Edo, and Kogi.

More insight

The NAN report further noted that the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, emphasized the partnership’s importance in advancing sustainable hydropower development and enhancing Nigeria’s energy security.

He disclosed that despite abundant water resources, only 2% of the country’s 14-gigawatt hydropower potential has been utilized, leaving vast opportunities untapped.

Adelabu highlighted the MoU as a key step toward harnessing renewable energy, optimizing natural resources, and diversifying the energy mix in line with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan. He noted the initiative’s potential to transform the energy landscape and provide sustainable power for millions.

He further stated that under the current federal government administration, measures such as the Electricity Act 2023 are decentralizing the electricity market and enabling subnational governments’ participation. Adelabu stressed the role of decentralized power systems in enhancing reliability and reducing risks to the national grid.

He also pointed out northern Nigeria’s solar potential, with 8 to 12 hours of daily sunshine, and reaffirmed the commitment to leveraging hydropower and fostering partnerships for a sustainable energy future.