The Federal Government has established 12 water quality reference laboratories across Nigeria to enhance monitoring and surveillance of water quality nationwide.

This initiative was announced by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, at the inaugural Annual Water Quality Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Richard Pheelangwah, Utsev explained that the laboratories were set up under the National Water Quality Reference Laboratories and Monitoring Network Programme.

“The Federal Government has established 12 water quality reference laboratories across Nigeria as part of efforts to improve water quality monitoring and surveillance,” the NAN report read in part.

The minister also noted the introduction of the Freshwater Restoration and Source Water Protection Programme to safeguard Nigeria’s water sources, emphasizing its importance to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Citing the 2021 WASHNORM Report, Utsev noted that while 67% of Nigerians have a basic water supply, 25% still rely on unsafe sources.

To address this, the ministry is leveraging technology, collaborating with partners, and implementing standards like the Nigerian Standard for Drinking Water Quality. It is also testing hydrogen sulphide vials for water quality.

More insight

The NAN report further noted that Mrs Elizabeth Ugoh, Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safe drinking water, stressing its importance for public health and economic growth.

She warned that contaminated water causes diseases like cholera and typhoid, hindering development.

“We all know that contaminated water is a major cause of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea, which hinders socio-economic development.

“It is our collective responsibility to develop and implement robust policies, institutional frameworks and innovative solutions to improve water safety nationwide,” she said.

UNICEF WASH Manager, Mr Chiranjibi Tiwari, revealed that two-thirds of Nigeria’s water sources are contaminated, contributing to severe waterborne diseases.

He cited 2021 WASHNORM data showing 111,000 cholera cases and 3,600 deaths, calling for coordinated action to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water access.

UNESCO’s Dr Enang Momah highlighted the risks of water pollution, including health threats from untreated wastewater and industrial pollutants, worsened by climate change. She stressed the need for better wastewater treatment and reaffirmed UNESCO’s support for Nigeria.

The conference featured goodwill messages from WaterAid and other partners, urging collaboration to improve water safety and access.